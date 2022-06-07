ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orioles host the Cubs in first of 2-game series

 3 days ago

Chicago Cubs (23-32, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Baltimore Orioles (23-33, fifth in the AL East)

Baltimore; Tuesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Keegan Thompson (6-0, 1.99 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 38 strikeouts); Orioles: Kyle Bradish (1-3, 6.82 ERA, 1.55 WHIP, 35 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cubs -111, Orioles -108; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles host the Chicago Cubs to start a two-game series.

Baltimore is 23-33 overall and 14-15 in home games. The Orioles have the ninth-ranked team on-base percentage in the AL at .296.

Chicago has gone 12-12 in road games and 23-32 overall. The Cubs have the ninth-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .396.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Santander leads the Orioles with nine home runs while slugging .396. Trey Mancini is 13-for-33 with four doubles, a triple, two home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

Ian Happ has 12 doubles, a triple and six home runs for the Cubs. Christopher Morel is 12-for-44 with four doubles and a triple over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 4-6, .218 batting average, 4.75 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Cubs: 4-6, .281 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored by nine runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Joey Krehbiel: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Alexander Wells: 60-Day IL (elbow), Spenser Watkins: 15-Day IL (elbow), Chris Ellis: 60-Day IL (shoulder), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cubs: Alec Mills: 60-Day IL (quadricep), David Bote: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Manuel Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Smyly: 15-Day IL (oblique), Seiya Suzuki: 10-Day IL (finger), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jonathan Villar: 10-Day IL (mouth), Wade Miley: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Yan Gomes: 10-Day IL (oblique), Michael Hermosillo: 10-Day IL (covid), Sean Newcomb: 15-Day IL (ankle), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Wieck: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

