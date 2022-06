Kim Hye Yoon shared the thoughts that she had while playing the role of Yeo Jin Goo’s first love in the remake of the hit 2000 film, Ditto. On April 9, Yeo Jin Goo and Kim Hye Yoon officially started reviewing the offers to star in the film, Ditto. The movie is based on the same movie of the same name about love and friendship between a man and a woman from different time periods.

MOVIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO