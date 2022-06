Over the last 20 plus years we have been developing and incubating an open and inclusive news source publication focused on important public policy issues and Hispanic-centric cultural content that does not exist anywhere else. Along the way we have seen successes and failures but the goal of building a news outlet remains the same. We have succeeded in building a publication that gives voices to those disfranchised by politics or sidelined by cultural considerations. Although we operate on a shoestring budget, we remain competitive against our well-funded competitors with a work product that informs our readers and exposes them to issues and history that is seldom covered elsewhere.

EL PASO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO