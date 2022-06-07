ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Jacob Garchik: Assembly

By John Chacona
allaboutjazz.com
 3 days ago

Trombonist Jacob Garchik has an interest in musical subtraction. His 2012 release The Heavens: The Atheist Gospel Trombone Album (Yestereve Records) presented religious music stripped of religion. Clear Line (Yestereve Records) from 2020 featured a 13-piece big band with no rhythm section. Now comes Assembly, an inquiry into what a jazz...

www.allaboutjazz.com

Comments / 0

Related
Ultimate Classic Rock

The 10 Heaviest Beatles Songs

The Beatles never met a genre they didn't make their own, incorporating everything from raga to chamber pop to vaudeville during their revolutionary career. Still, when most people think of the Fab Four's vast catalog, "heavy" is probably not the first descriptor that comes to mind — but don't think for a second that rock's greatest shapeshifters couldn't bring the heat.
MUSIC
BBC

Beatles and Mr Benn flute player collection for sale

Instruments once owned by a jazz flute player who played music for The Beatles and on the 1970s BBC children's programme Mr Benn are to be sold. Ray Swinfield, who played on The Beatles' Penny Lane song, died in October 2019 at the age 79. His collection of 48 flutes...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Duke Ellington
Person
John Zorn
Guitar World Magazine

Gurus Double-Decker MkII and SexyDrive MkII review

The Double-Decker MkII is an excellent MIAB with a twist of originality while the Sexy Drive offers exceptional dynamic response and naturally transparent sounds from a simple format. Gurus is an Italian brand, founded in 2012 and headed by Chicco Bellini, that counts the likes of Steve Lukather, Joe Walsh...
TECHNOLOGY
Guitar World Magazine

Takamine TC135SC and CRN-TS1 review

The TC135SC is a charming crossover nylon-string with a good range of sounds and excellent live potential, while the CRN-TS1 presents players with a well-priced Japanese stage-ready acoustic guitar with great build quality. Another 60th anniversary – albeit an altogether quieter affair in terms of decibel levels – is being...
GARY MOORE
Pitchfork

Versions of Modern Performance

Collectively, the members of Horsegirl are probably 20 years younger than their most recent influence. Gigi Reece and Nora Cheng are college freshmen, Penelope Lowenstein a high school senior, but Versions of Modern Performance glows with the drowsy heat of 30 years’ worth of indie rock. Depending on your age, you might hear Yo La Tengo or Stereolab in the featherlight vocals; maybe the fat, crayon-streaked guitars of Dinosaur Jr.’s J Mascis or Built to Spill’s Doug Martsch. The longer you listen, the more the album resembles a hedge maze made from familiar references—the yawn of the whammy bar on “Bog Bog 1” swirls in some My Bloody Valentine, while Cheng’s bird call of a melody on “Beautiful Song” evokes Laetitia Sadier. If a group of young people picked up some guitars to make a blurry, pleasing sound at any point in the past seven presidential administrations, you’ll hear echoes of them here.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jazz#Pianos#Yestereve Records#Assembly#Quintet
Pitchfork

a presentation

If you have any preconception of what a saxophone is supposed to do in experimental music, leave it at the door before entering Andrew Bernstein’s a presentation. The sax wasn’t even designed to do the things Bernstein makes it do; as a monophonic instrument subject to the finite resource of the player’s breath, it’s inherently averse to polyphonic, longform drone pieces like the three that comprise a presentation. But by overdubbing layers of saxophone into dense chords, Bernstein has recast his instrument as a sort of reed organ. Instead of the Coltrane-Sanders-Ayler continuum Bernstein tapped on 2018’s An Exploded View of Time and in his work with Baltimore’s Horse Lords, you might instead think of the pipe-organ music of Sarah Davachi and Kali Malone, or Phill Niblock’s Four Full Flutes, or Pauline Oliveros’ Accordion & Voice, or maybe Homer Simpson passing out on the horn of his car on the way to Duff Gardens.
MUSIC
NPR

Honoring the iconic blues and ironic humor of Mose Allison

Among the many ideas that fell under the skeptical gaze of Mose Allison, one that fell closer to home than most was the subject of his own public image. "I always say, 'any single thing you say about Mose Allison is going to be wrong,' " he once mused to NPR's Jazz Profiles. "For a while they were saying, 'Oh, he's a blues piano player.' That's not right." He added: "So any one thing, any attempt to categorize me with a one-liner — you know it's not gonna make it."
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
Rolling Stone

Watch Leonard Cohen Perform an Emotional 7-Minute ‘Hallelujah’ in 1988

Click here to read the full article. The new documentary Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, a Journey, a Song is arriving on July 1, and there’s a premiere party this Sunday evening at New York’s Beacon Theatre featuring performances by Judy Collins, Amanda Shires, Sharon Robinson, and Why Don’t We’s Daniel Seavey. Directed by Dayna Goldfine and Dan Geller, the film utilizes never-before-seen footage to dive deep into the creation of Cohen’s 1984 classic “Hallelujah” and the broader saga of his life. It was inspired by Alan Light’s book The Holy or the Broken: Leonard Cohen, Jeff Buckley, and the Unlikely Ascent of...
CELEBRITIES
classicfm.com

Andrea Bocelli: wife, famous songs, family and everything to know about the Italian tenor

The world’s most popular living tenor and a best-selling classical crossover artist – Andrea Bocelli is one of the finest artists of our generation. Operatic tenor Andrea Bocelli is one of classical music’s biggest-selling living artists. The beloved Italian singer, best known for his crossover hit ‘Time to Say Goodbye’ with Sarah Brightman, has recorded everything from popular Neapolitan songs, to complete operas.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Pitchfork

Epicus Doomicus Metallicus

There’s no award for album titles, but when one spawns an entire genre in its wake, it feels like the highest possible honor. It doesn’t happen often—see Smokey Robinson’s A Quiet Storm and Brian Eno’s Ambient 1: Music for Airports—but as heavy metal became globally popular in the 1980s and continued branching out into web-like subcategories, it happened twice in just a few years. In 1982, the British band Venom released their startlingly extreme second album, Black Metal, first inspiring a wave of speed-demon thrash bands, then even more evil-sounding bands who took the “black metal” banner and ran with it. And in 1986, some kids in Sweden who played slow, dramatic, heavy music not only coined the “epic doom metal” genre tag, but also made its ur-text. Like a power hitter pointing to the bleachers beyond centerfield while approaching the plate, Candlemass dubbed their debut Epicus Doomicus Metallicus. Peaceville Records’ new 35th anniversary reissue celebrates the album with a fresh remaster and two bonus discs of demos and rehearsal recordings.
ROCK MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy