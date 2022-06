The Hubble Space Telescope has taken its largest near-infrared image yet, covering a swath of sky eight times larger than usual for the venerable old space telescope. It’s an image, and the demonstration of a technique, that will help scientists better understand the formation and structure of distant galaxies, as well as queue up targets for the more advanced James Webb Space Telescope. The new image is available for download from the Mikulski Archive for Space Telescopes, but at 19 gigabytes, it is a very large image file. In a preprint of a paper that will be published in the...

ASTRONOMY ・ 2 DAYS AGO