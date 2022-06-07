ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GoFundMe shuts down fake campaigns claiming to help Amber Heard pay Johnny Depp

By Ellie Abraham
Indy100
Indy100
 5 days ago

As the Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard trial has concluded, fake GoFundMe accounts created for the pair are having to be shut down.

After Depp won the defamation case against Heard leaving her with a $10.35 million dollar bill to pay him, fake GoFundMe accounts were set up to allegedly help Heard pay Depp as her attorney remarked that her client couldn’t afford to.

One particular campaign was set up by someone claiming to know Heard’s legal team and was attempting to raise $1 million.

In the wake of Heard’s attorney’s comments, the fake campaigns have sprung up from people hoping to make an easy buck, but they are being removed by the fundraising site.

Some GoFundMe accounts have been set up with titles such as, “Justice for Amber Heard” and “Help Amber Heard Pay Off Johnny Depp”.

One description read: “I believe Amber and social media protected the abuser. If you can please help her.

“She will have direct access to the money. I also contacted her attorney so they can loop her in.”

GoFundMe told Buzzfeed News : “Our top priority is to keep our community safe and protect the generosity of our donors.

“GoFundMe will remove any fundraisers unless there's a direct connection and the fundraiser has been authorised by the recipient of the funds.”

After a dramatic and tense 6-week trial, jurors ruled that Heard had defamed Depp in a 2018 domestic abuse op-ed in the Washington Post.

The ruling meant heard was ordered to pay Depp $15 million in damages, but state rules did limit that to $10.35 million.

Although Depp won the case, he was also ordered to pay $2 million to Heard for compensatory damages after his lawyer made comments about her in The Daily Mail .

Elaine Bredehoft, Heard’s lawyer, told the Today show that she and her client would be appealing the verdict as Heard can “absolutely not” pay. If she can't pay, her future wages
could be seized

ETOnline.com

Johnny Depp's Lawyer Camille Vasquez Addresses Romance Rumors: 'It's Unfortunate and Disappointing'

Johnny Depp's lawyer, Camille Vasquez, is sick and tired of the ongoing romance rumors surrounding her and her famous client, calling them "disappointing." Vasquez, 37, who successfully defended the Pirates of the Caribbean star in his defamation trial against Amber Heard, said in a new interview with People that while the rumors are disappointing, it all, sadly, "comes with the territory of being a woman just doing her job."
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Johnny Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez isn’t happy with those ‘sexist' dating rumors

Johnny Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez has hit back at the "sexist" dating rumours surrounding her and the actor after she represented him in his high-profile defamation lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard.The 37-year-old helped the Pirates of the Caribbean star win the trial where seven jurors awarded Depp $10m in compensatory damages for defamation, and after the victory, she exclusively spoke to PEOPLE about her job and her relationship with Depp. While sources last month denied the romance rumours as "entirely, 100 per cent, unequivocally untrue," Vasquez also confirmed to the publication there was no truth to the gossip.Sign up to...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

'Secret notebook' from Depp v Heard trial sells for over $14k on eBay

A notebook kept by a person present at the Johnny Depp v Amber Heard defamation trial has gone on sale for more than $14,000.The 'secret notebook' was kept by Larry Foreman, according to TMZ. Foreman had travelled from Kentucky to the Fairfax County courthouse in Virginia where he was able to get a seat at the trial.While inside the courtroom, Foreman took notes about his observations, such as the juror's reactions, which were hidden from the broadcast in an otherwise very public case.Foreman continued to return to the court on days 23 to 26 of the defamation trial and encouraged...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johnny Depp
Person
Amber Heard
Indy100

Johnny Depp seemingly calls out Lily-Rose in NFT release post-Amber Heard trial

Johnny Depp seemingly called out his daughter Lily-Rose in an NFT release following his victory in the defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard.Last week, the jury in the high profile six-week trial ruled primarily in Depp's favour against Heard, with him being awarded $10.4m while Heard earned $2m in compensatory damages.The trial was provoked following the Aquaman actress' 2018 Washington Post op-ed, which spoke about the need for more support for women who faced domestic abuse. She didn't name Depp in the story.The Pirates of the Caribbean actor has staunchly denied abusing Heard and filed a defamation suit against her...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Ezra Miller facing protection order after 'child grooming' accusation

Actor Ezra Miller is in the headlines again after facing accusations of “child grooming” by the parents of an 18-year-old.The 29-year-old actor has had paperwork filed against him by the parents of an 18-year-old environmental activist Tokata Iron Eyes, who are requesting an order of protection against the actor.The legal documents reportedly read: “Ezra uses violence, intimidation, threat of violence, fear, paranoia, delusions, and drugs to hold sway over a young adolescent Tokata.”According to the parents, a 23-year-old Miller met Tokata in 2016 when they were 12-years-old at The Standing Rock Reservation in North Dakota.The pair struck up a friendship...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Liberal parent destroys conservative teen's argument with one sentence

The YouTube channel ‘Jubilee’ produces a show called ‘Middle Ground’, where people with different views talk through their differences and (you guessed it) find a middle ground of some sort. It does what it says on the tin basically. Their latest video called ‘Conservative Teens vs Liberal Parents’ shows liberal parents destroying the arguments of the conservative teens, from gender-neutral bathrooms to abortions, and people are loving it. Conservative Teens vs Liberal Parents | Middle Ground ...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Indy100

Epstein was 'murdered' says US whistleblower Chelsea Manning

Chelsea Manning is in no doubt as to the fate of convicted sex-offender Jeffrey Epstein, and has used her own experiences of the American prison system to come to her conclusion.Manning was speaking on the Jan 10th 'After Dark' episode of the H3H3 podcast to hosts Ethan and Hila Klein.Prompted by Ethan, she was asked her opinion on the circumstances of Epstein's death based on her time as a fairly high-profile prisoner.And Chelsea's answer was straight to the point."Murder, that's how a prison murder happens. I know. That stuff happens. Some of theses stories are in my book," said Manning...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Indy100

Indy100

