Tuesday lottery

In light of the Uvalde massacre and too many others, I request that our legislature and governor make it a high priority to reduce the chance of mass killings by guns in Texas. In this democratic republic, our government representatives should reflect the views of most of our citizens, and to that end, our representatives need to hear from us that this is a priority. To give our elected officials a sense of what the majority of Texans believe is needed, we the citizens should propose solutions for our representatives to consider and act upon.

TEXAS STATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO