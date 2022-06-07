ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Tuesday lottery

Bryan College Station Eagle
 3 days ago

6-12-17-24-29-42 Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher |...

Bryan College Station Eagle

Texas leads nation in mass shootings, and gun statistics point to why

DALLAS — When a disturbed teenager in Uvalde sought a high-powered rifle that could fire numerous rounds, he didn’t have far to go. Texas has more licensed gun dealers and manufacturers than any other state, according to a Dallas Morning News analysis of federal gun licensing data. Texas...
TEXAS STATE
Bryan College Station Eagle

Sizzling temperatures in store across southwestern US

Scorching temperatures are in store for the southwestern U.S. over the next several days, with cities like Phoenix, Las Vegas and Palm Springs in California expected to top 110 degrees. Parts of New Mexico and Texas also will see triple-digits. Heat is part of the normal routine of summertime in...
PALM SPRINGS, CA
Bryan College Station Eagle

Brazos Valley Museum Trail offers prizes through stamp program this summer

The Brazos Valley Museum Collective is holding its second annual Museum Trail this summer through Labor Day and visitors can earn prizes by visiting six participating museums, historical sites, libraries and art galleries in the Brazos Valley. “We’ve had this in the works for several years now and last summer...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Bryan College Station Eagle

LETTERS: Citizens, pick three reforms to consider

In light of the Uvalde massacre and too many others, I request that our legislature and governor make it a high priority to reduce the chance of mass killings by guns in Texas. In this democratic republic, our government representatives should reflect the views of most of our citizens, and to that end, our representatives need to hear from us that this is a priority. To give our elected officials a sense of what the majority of Texans believe is needed, we the citizens should propose solutions for our representatives to consider and act upon.
TEXAS STATE
Bryan College Station Eagle

After Uvalde massacre Cruz digs in on gun rights, Cornyn mulls modest changes

WASHINGTON — Sens. John Cornyn and Ted Cruz both cast themselves as staunch Second Amendment supporters. Both enjoy A+ ratings from the NRA. But as they’ve done after other mass shootings, the Texas Republicans have taken on dramatically different roles since the Uvalde school rampage. Cruz has come...
UVALDE, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Wrong-sized ballots delay results in Montana US House race

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Ballot printing errors have delayed election results for Montana’s new congressional seat, forcing a small northwestern county to count votes by hand in the unexpectedly close Republican primary race between former Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke and former state Sen. Al “Doc” Olszewski.
MONTANA STATE
Bryan College Station Eagle

Official named to monitor election in Colorado county

DENVER (AP) — Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold on Thursday appointed an official to monitor this month's primary election in a county where the clerk made copies of voting system hard drives and also named advisers to help in another county where the clerk is being prosecuted for allegedly providing unauthorized access to voting equipment.
COLORADO STATE
