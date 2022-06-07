ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Open up your hips with this 5-minute dynamic home workout

By Matt Kollat
T3
T3
 3 days ago

Join FightCamp Founding Trainer Flo Master for a quick 5-minute dynamic warm-up/home workout that opens up the hips fast and effectively. Dynamic warm-ups such as this one are essential to prime the body for workouts and better still, they can help offset the negative impact of sitting around all day in the office.

Dynamic exercise routines can also help improve performance and prevent injury by increasing blood flow and oxygen in the body. When done correctly, a dynamic warm-up will also increase flexibility and mobility –all the more reasons to try this workout!

If you like this workout, make sure you check out this 10-Minute Boxer’s Core Workout on FightCamp's blog; it's a blast!

Now, watch the workout:

How to do this 5-minute dynamic home workout by Flo Master

In this short and effective warm-up, you will complete a series of exercises that will prime the lower body and torso for moving around. Use it before your home workouts or as a quick standalone blast of movement to wake up the body after prolonged periods at your desk.

The exercises in this workout are:

  • Skipping
  • Side Shuffle
  • High Knees
  • High Knee Shuffle
  • Squat + Gate Opener
  • Reverse Lunge + Torso Twist
  • Leg Swings
  • Crescent Kicks

(Image credit: FightCamp)

T3 x FightCamp workouts

We have a massive library of FightCamp workouts on T3, all with follow-along videos that you should most certainly check out. Please find the full list below:

