Open up your hips with this 5-minute dynamic home workout
Join FightCamp Founding Trainer Flo Master for a quick 5-minute dynamic warm-up/home workout that opens up the hips fast and effectively. Dynamic warm-ups such as this one are essential to prime the body for workouts and better still, they can help offset the negative impact of sitting around all day in the office.
Dynamic exercise routines can also help improve performance and prevent injury by increasing blood flow and oxygen in the body. When done correctly, a dynamic warm-up will also increase flexibility and mobility –all the more reasons to try this workout!
If you like this workout, make sure you check out this 10-Minute Boxer’s Core Workout on FightCamp's blog; it's a blast!
Now, watch the workout:
How to do this 5-minute dynamic home workout by Flo Master
In this short and effective warm-up, you will complete a series of exercises that will prime the lower body and torso for moving around. Use it before your home workouts or as a quick standalone blast of movement to wake up the body after prolonged periods at your desk.
The exercises in this workout are:
- Skipping
- Side Shuffle
- High Knees
- High Knee Shuffle
- Squat + Gate Opener
- Reverse Lunge + Torso Twist
- Leg Swings
- Crescent Kicks
T3 x FightCamp workouts
We have a massive library of FightCamp workouts on T3, all with follow-along videos that you should most certainly check out. Please find the full list below:
- 6-minute stretching workout to improve hamstring flexibility with Raquel "Rocky" Harris
- 10-minute medicine ball workout by the talented PJ Sheridan
- 10-minute jump rope workout by the awesome Tommy Duquette
- 12-minute boxing full-body workout , also by Tommy
- 10-minute kickboxer’s warm-up drill by the ever so flexible Aaron ‘Speedy' Swenson
- 8-minute core workout (bodyweight exercises only) by the skilful Flo Master
- 20-minute kickboxer strength and flexibility full-body workout , also by Flo Master
- 10-minute core workout to accentuate your six-pack and increase mobility by the brilliant Coach PJ
- Fast-paced boxing HIIT workout by the peppy Coach Rocky
- Another 10-minute core workout by the always inspiring Shanie "Smash" Rusth
- 200-rep kettlebell full-body workout , also by Shanie
- MMA-style full-body conditioning workout by Shanie
- 7-minute boxing footwork workout , by Jess "Pocket Rocket" Evans
- 20-minute full-body boxing HIIT workout by Flo Master
Comments / 0