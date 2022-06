When I first saw online that Brenda’s Good Eats in Longview, Texas was closing down I was sad. It’s always tough when you hear about a local business working hard to make it, and just could make a profit to keep the doors open. But after talking to an employee at Brenda’s Good Eats located at 1809 W Loop 281 #110 in Longview, I feel even worse, as the staff that just learned about the restaurant closing.

LONGVIEW, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO