WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — President Biden is announcing new nominees to serve as U.S. Attorneys across the country, as well as nominees to serve as U.S. Marshals. According to the White House these candidates were chosen because, "These individuals were chosen for their devotion to enforcing the law, their professionalism, their experience and credentials, their dedication to pursuing equal justice for all, and their commitment to the independence of the Department of Justice. "

POTUS ・ 3 DAYS AGO