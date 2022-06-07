ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Republican Who Represented Uvalde, Texas, Demands 'More Than Thoughts And Prayers'

By Josephine Harvey
HuffPost
HuffPost
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cetIz_0g2oYeGC00

Will Hurd, a former U.S. House member who represented Uvalde, Texas, wants “more than thoughts and prayers” in addressing the nation’s gun violence issue.

“Last month, a fourth-grade classroom in Uvalde, Texas, a small, quiet community that I represented in Congress, became a war zone. Nineteen beautiful, innocent children and two dedicated, brave teachers are gone forever because of a vicious massacre,” Hurd wrote in an op-ed in The New York Times published Monday. “It’s infuriating. It’s heartbreaking. It was preventable.”

In the wake of the massacre at Robb Elementary School, and another mass shooting in Buffalo, New York, that left 10 dead last month, a bipartisan group of senators are working on a gun control bill.

But GOP lawmakers have argued that no new laws would prevent people from committing gun violence and blamed the shootings on an array of other factors . Many were criticized for offering “thoughts and prayers” instead of meaningful solutions.

“I believe in the plain language of the Second Amendment. In Congress I had an A rating with the National Rifle Association, and they supported my re-election campaigns,” Hurd noted. “I also believe it’s ridiculous that any attempt to reform laws to keep lethal firearms out of irresponsible hands is met with outrage and stonewalling.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hjfKn_0g2oYeGC00 Former Rep. Will Hurd (R-Texas) is calling for gun reform laws, including universal background checks, red flag laws and raising the age to purchase high-caliber semiautomatic weapons. (Photo: Pool via Getty Images)

Hurd called for a multifaceted approach to America’s gun violence issue, including stronger social safety nets in communities and accessible, quality mental health care facilities.

“But we also must be prepared if our attempts are unsuccessful — and that means preventing potential mass shooters from getting access to weapons and victims,” he wrote.

Hurd was one of eight Republican lawmakers to vote in favor of a bill passed by the House last year that would’ve required universal background checks for gun purchases.

Bills like that should become law, Hurd said, and the age to purchase a high-caliber semiautomatic weapon should be raised. Red flag laws that allow law enforcement to temporarily confiscate firearms from individuals who may pose a danger to themselves or others should also be built at a federal level, he said.

“Mass shootings don’t have to be a fact of life. They are preventable. However, we can’t retreat to our political corners and repeat the same tired talking points,” Hurd stated.

Read Hurd’s full column in The New York Times .

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Comments / 93

wayne stewart
5d ago

what I don't understand is federal law says shotguns used for migratory bird hunting must be plugged to hold no more than 3 rounds. yet they sell magazines for these rifles that hold 30 rounds. in other words republicans think ducks deserve a better chance than children

Reply(24)
43
turnstyle
5d ago

country is so over your thoughts and prayers crap. you have thoughts and prayers sitting at the NRA table for a steak or fish dinner.

Reply(2)
44
Viva Satire!
5d ago

Thoughts and Prayers: What Republicans have used to protect Gun Manufacturer Profits, and their Gun Lobby Campaign Donations, from Stronger Federal Gun Control Laws for over a decade.

Reply(2)
22
Related
The Independent

Republican senator caught on his phone at opening of emotional hearing into domestic terrorism and Buffalo massacre

A Texas Republican senator was spotted using his phone while witnesses gave their opening statements at a hearing of the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday called in response to the massacre in Buffalo, New York.John Cornyn was seen looking down and scrolling on his device while a former US district attorney gave his remarks to the panel.Senators are meeting to discuss a rise in domestic terrorism including attacks by the far-right wing, including white supremacists and Islamophobic incidents. The Buffalo shooting is thought to have been committed by an 18-year-old who espoused the racist “white replacement theory”.Mr Cornyn has...
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Uvalde, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Buffalo, TX
Uvalde, TX
Government
The Independent

Republican attacks Democrats for letting Uvalde victim recount her experience

Rep Andy Biggs accused Democrats of forcing a victim of a mass shooting to relive her trauma on Wednesday after a young girl who survived the Uvalde massacre voluntarily recounted her experience in a pre-recorded video to the House Oversight Commitee.The contentious moment occurred as the Arizona Republican joined with other GOP members of the panel to protest that firearm restrictions, including a ban on AR-15s, was not necessary after the military-style rifle was used in two massacres in Buffalo and Uvalde last month. His comments referred specifically to the testimony of Miah Cerrillo, a fourth-grader at Robb Elementary...
UVALDE, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Will Hurd
The Guardian

After 21 people were killed, the Republican party’s newest enemy is … doors

Sign up for the Week in Patriarchy, a newsletter​ on feminism and sexism sent every Saturday. It can be hard to get your head around what rightwingers in the US actually believe. On the one hand, they claim to love babies; on the other hand, they’re against government funds going towards helping to feed babies. They claim to love freedom and hate government meddling, but then they’re frenetically trying to pass bills that would take away a woman’s freedom over her own body and allow the government to meddle in intimate reproductive choices. Like I said, they’re a complex bunch! Still, I’ve mapped their moral compass as best I can, and compiled this handy cheatsheet to help understand where conservatives stand on various issues. Here you go.
UVALDE, TX
Fox News

'The View' co-host Whoopi Goldberg refers to House Republicans as 'domestic terrorists'

"The View" co-host Whoopi Goldberg on Thursday referred to Republicans in the House of Representatives as "domestic terrorists." Her comment came during the show's opening segment as the liberal co-hosts discussed the Domestic Terrorism Prevention Act, which passed the House Wednesday with only one Republican, Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., voting with all Democrats in favor.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gun Control#Republicans#Second Amendment#Firearms#Gun Violence#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#U S House#The New York Times#Gop
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Constitution
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
HuffPost

HuffPost

77K+
Followers
4K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy