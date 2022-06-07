ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

If Nvidia’s next-gen GPUs can somehow live up to the hype, they'll make the RTX 3090 look slow

By Chris Szewczyk
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 5 days ago

As we draw closer to the launch of Nvidia's next generation of graphics cards, expected in Q3 , and possibly as soon as August, it’s inevitable that hype begins to build. The usual leakers fire off tweets every other day proclaiming a titbit performance estimate, feature, or characteristic. Sometimes they’re vague or cryptic, and other times quite specific. Regardless, a trend is clearly emerging. Nvidia’s next gen flagship consumer GPU, the tentatively named RTX 4090 is rumoured to be an absolute monster. If it ends up being twice as fast as an RTX 3090 (hardly a slouch!) then Nvidia will have pulled off an intergenerational performance uplift that it hasn’t managed in the many years I’ve been covering GPUs.

It’s difficult to put a precise figure on historical gen-on-gen performance increases, though a good example was the jump in performance Nvidia achieved when it introduced the GTX 10-series . The GTX 980 to GTX 1080 performance uplift was above 50% in many cases, and sometimes a lot higher. But it wasn’t 100%. So, what’s going on? Are we to believe that an RTX 4090 will be twice as fast as a 3090? Has Nvidia found something truly revolutionary? I wish I knew. The simple answer is that it's too early to tell.

There are three significant reasons why a 100% gain is possible. They are: process node, shader count and power budget. Let’s begin with the process node. Ampere GPUs are manufactured on Samsung’s 8nm node. Ada Lovelace is to be manufactured on TSMC’s 5nm (or Nvidia optimised N4 node) . That doesn’t mean its transistors are half the size; there’s a lot more to it than that. It’s more of an umbrella term. There’s gate length, pitch, density and a healthy dose of marketing thrown in to obfuscate what ‘size’ a node really is. Still, smaller is generally better, and Nvidia will gain a lot from the move from Samsung 8nm to TSMC 5nm.

Next up is shader count. The RTX 3090 Ti with its fully unlocked GA102 GPU packs in 10,752 so-called CUDA cores, or shader cores. Rumours point towards the next gen AD102 GPU containing 18,432 cores . That info comes from the infamous cyberattack Nvidia suffered back in late February. That’s a 70% increase right there. Add to that the increase in Level 2 cache size and like-for-like, GA102 will gain a big chunk of shader performance over GA102 just there.

See more Your next upgrade

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39laZS_0g2oYLgV00

(Image credit: Future)

Best CPU for gaming : The top chips from Intel and AMD
Best gaming motherboard : The right boards
Best graphics card : Your perfect pixel-pusher awaits
Best SSD for gaming : Get into the game ahead of the rest

Then there’s the power budget. All of those cores need to be fed, which means there would be an expected increase in power to keep 70% more shaders clocked at the same level as those of the RTX 3090 (and Ti). Nvidia will gain some efficiency from moving to the smaller node, but if the rumours of a large jump in power consumption are true, then Nvidia might not be sticking with 3090 like clocks, but possibly clock a lot higher. Are 2.5GHz boost clocks out of the question? I wouldn’t bet against it.

So, we have the efficiency gains from moving to a smaller node, a huge increase in shader count (and L2 cache size) and probably clock speed increases. If you combine them all with the other expected architectural improvements, suddenly a 100% performance increase isn’t out of the question.

Nvidia will surely optimise its RT and Tensor cores to deliver improved ray tracing, DLSS performance and features. Is RT performance the basis of 100% performance increase rumours? It's possible. As good as ray tracing looks on screen, it’s not at the point where it can be universally implemented without a big performance hit. Expect improvements on that front. Nvidia isn’t likely to back off from hyping ray tracing as the frontier of gaming technology, even though raster performance will remain vital for years to come.

I’m left wondering if memory bandwidth won’t be an issue though. A 384-bit bus with 21Gbps GDDR6X would provide just about 1TB/s of bandwidth. That’s the same config as seen on the RTX 3090 Ti. Is a 512-bit bus feasible? AMD did it back in 2007 with the HD 2900 XT so it’s certainly not impossible. Perhaps we’ll see a GDDR7 4090 Ti in a year or so? Don’t bet against it. How about HBM3? That’s unlikely though.

Let’s not forget that I’m talking about the RTX 4090 vs 3090 (Ti). These kinds of cards grab the headlines but are actually not interesting to a lot of gamers who think the idea of US$2,000 graphics cards is utterly ludicrous. What might really impress me is how an RTX 4060 or 4070 class card will perform relative to something like a 3080. If a 4060 can match a 3080 at 200W or so and come with an attractive price, it will raise the roof. Shut up and take my money!

It’s still early days. It’s likely that we’re still months away from a proper reveal, and only then it's only going to be the high-end cards. There’s conflicting info out there though. The moral of the story is that a healthy pinch of your favourite salt is needed. The quest for clicks makes it difficult to separate truth from fiction, and rumor from total BS.

You can be sure that next generation GPUs are going to be fast. But how fast? Let's wait and see just how fast that next gen fast really is. I’m excited, even if a doubling of performance is a bit too much to hope for. I’ve been surprised before though, and I’d love to be surprised again.

Comments / 0

Related
TechRadar

We don't need better PC hardware, we need better PC games

Despite contemporary gaming consoles sharing similar hardware designs to PCs, there’s one major reason why individuals pick sides between Sony, Microsoft and Nintendo. Performance specs and feature-set aside, exclusives have been the defining choice for gamers without deep pockets to go multiplatform. Besides the hybrid form factor of the...
FIFA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ada Lovelace
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nvidia Rtx#Nvidia Gpu#Next Gen#Q3#Gpu
PC Gamer

How to watch today's Xbox and Bethesda showcase

Microsoft's Xbox and Bethesda showcase goes live today, and we're hoping for a packed show this year with every studio Microsoft has to pull from. How about a new Double fine game? Obsidian's Avowed? Perfect Dark? Some Redfall news and some honest-to-god actual Starfield gameplay, even?. This is the second...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
Nvidia
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Computers
PC Gamer

AMD provides new Zen 4 details and touts a greater than 25% performance-per-watt gain

AMD's latest financial analyst presentation took place today, and in it we got some juicy information about the company’s upcoming Ryzen 7000 Zen 4 CPUs and RDNA 3 GPUs. I’ll go over the GPU announcements in another post, and focus on Zen 4 CPUs and AMD’s roadmap in this one. AMD disclosed its performance expectations for Zen 4 and bullishly laid out its plans for the next several years.
COMPUTERS
PC Gamer

Alienware Aurora R13

Alienware PCs have always had a certain allure. They were the first desktops individually styled to be entities unto themselves and there was a time in the long, long ago when if you wanted a 'gaming PC' that really meant you wanted an Alienware PC. You just probably couldn't afford it.
COMPUTERS
PC Gamer

What not-E3 is like: LA heat, unlimited popcorn, and not quite enough games

Summer Game Fest "Play Days" is E3 without the fluff (or the excitement). We'll say this for not-E3: there are no lines. Geoff Keighley's Summer Game Fest "Play Days" event doesn't look or feel much like the sprawling expo we used to attend at the Los Angeles Convention Center, but after three years, it's nice to be back at a summer game event of some kind. "E3" this year is basically just one big (but not that big) room full of demo stations, and if you step three feet outside you're immediately immolated by the LA sun.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Analyze excrement and develop clever cures as a... fuel station manager?

Sell out and push unnecessary cures onto captive audiences in this resource management sim. Publisher Raw Fury has described Flat Eye (opens in new tab) as a "resource management sim with an emphasis on story and narrative choices," which isn't a combo you see every day. As shown in a new trailer from today's Guerrilla Collective showcase, the player manages a technologically advanced service station, keeping customers happy and designing cures for their many ailments... by analyzing, ahem, "whatever's going down the drain."
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

This fluffy life sim aims to be Animal Crossing for PC gamers

In life sim game PuffPals: Island Skies you build a farm and befriend animals. In April, PuffPals: Island Skies launched a Kickstarter (opens in new tab) and raised over $2.5m to create a cute life sim game where you make animal friends, build a farm, and decorate your house. With its colorful aesthetic and stubby little characters, it looks like Animal Crossing, except it won't be tied to a Nintendo platform when its eventually out.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Encounter dreamy dogboys and aliens in this intergalactic dating sim

Hone your empathy and become a botanist, or fight alien monstrosities on far away planets between wooing dogboys. Honestly, dating sims aren't my thing. And after watching the trailer for I Was a Teenage Exocolonist, by Northway Games, I made a mental note that getting up close and personal with 'cold-as-ice killers' and 'dogboys' doesn't really get my motor running. But looking at the gorgeous, muted rainbow landscapes, and wealth of extra-terrestrial life I might get to study, I feel like I've been swayed.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

PC Gamer

8K+
Followers
20K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering PC gaming for more than 20 years, PC Gamer is the biggest PC gaming website in the world, delivering around-the-clock news, features, eSports coverage, hardware testing and game reviews. PC Gamer also runs the major annual PC Gaming Show at E3, as well as monthly global print editions.

 https://www.pcgamer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy