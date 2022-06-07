ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Seventy Georgia Churches Split from Methodist Church over LGBTQ Stance

By Admin
arizonasuntimes.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt least 70 churches in the state of Georgia announced their intentions to split from the United Methodist Church (UMC) over the church’s stance on the LGBTQ community last week. Fox News reports that the split marks one of the biggest fractures in recent memory for the UMC,...

arizonasuntimes.com

Comments / 129

Randy Powell
2d ago

God's words does not change. Folks open the Bible. The lord said no not 1 Homesexual shall enter the Kingdom of Heaven. The Lord said that a man who lays with man as a woman. is a Abomination. not man's will.But God's will. were in the last Days. what's wrong is becoming the Right.and Right becoming the wrong. people we need to turn and pray

Reply(19)
48
Islas
2d ago

I believe it's time for standing up to LGBTQ and Transgender. This life style is against the word of god. Myself I feel this lifestyle is being pushed on me. And will never except it .I hate being called a racist when following gods word. This country is losing its way.

Reply(29)
39
Jim Welch
2d ago

there is no division in the church of Jesus Christ. God's word is the same every where. I am assuming the umc will be rewriting the Bible to move that part of God's law out. how can anyone with the Holy Bible not believe the entire book. times have not changed neither has the Bible. people minds have been changed and that comes from the one that hates God the most. THE DEVIL has blinded the minds

Reply(14)
22
