Irate Tory MP claims media have compared Boris Johnson to Hannibal Lecter

By Kate Plummer
Indy100
 5 days ago

A grumpy Tory MP thinks the media treat Boris Johnson like Hannibal Lecter.

Speaking after the no confidence vote in the PM, which Johnson narrowly won by 211 to 148 votes, Adam Holloway added criticism of him and his Partygate conduct had been "blown out of proportion".

He told BBC Newsnight: "This programme that I'm on now was shown pictures of him looking like Hannibal Lecter."

He whipped out an iPad to reveal a screenshot of Johnson and added: "Does that guy look like someone who has been given a birthday cake [referencing the event which Johnson received a fixed penalty notice for] or someone who has just been locked up for something at the Old Bailey?

"This thing has been blown totally out of proportion when actually we should be thanking this man," he bemoaned.

It comes as Johnson picks up the pieces of his no confidence vote . Johnson has described the result as “good news” that will allow the government to put Partygate behind it and to focus on “what we as a government are doing to help people”, but it was a worse performance than Theresa May in her confidence vote and we all know what happened to her in the months after it (she was pressured to resign).

The drama continues...

Indy100

