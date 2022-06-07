ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Glasgow to host Billie Jean King Cup Finals in November

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

LONDON (AP) — The Billie Jean King Cup Finals will be held in Glasgow, Scotland on indoor hard courts from Nov. 8-13.

The International Tennis Federation issued a statement Tuesday confirming the Emirates Arena in Glasgow as the venue.

Britain, as host nation, will join Australia, Belgium, Canada, Czech Republic, Italy, Kazakhstan, Poland, Spain, Slovakia, Switzerland and the United States in the finals. The 12 teams will be divided into four round-round groups, with the winners of each group advancing to the semifinals.

ITF President David Haggerty said Britain’s Lawn Tennis Association “presented a very impressive bid as part of a competitive hosting process.”

“They have successfully hosted Davis Cup ties in Glasgow,” Haggerty said, “and we look forward to having the women’s World Cup of Tennis take place in front of passionate tennis fans.”

It will be the fourth time the largest annual women’s international team competition has been staged in Britain.

The Queen’s Club in London hosted the inaugural event in 1963 when the competition was launched as the Federation Cup and Billie Jean King was part of the winning U.S. team. The competition was also staged at Eastbourne in 1977 and Nottingham in 1991.

___

More AP Tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

