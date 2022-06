Rasul Douglas was anguishing on the practice squad of the Arizona Cardinals when the Green Bay Packers came calling. The team had lost Jaire Alexander to a season-ending shoulder injury and was in desperate need of depth at cornerback. What followed was one of the most amazing career turnarounds in recent memory. Not only did Douglas intercept five passes and become one of the highest graded defensive backs in the NFL, but he also got a three-year $21 million contract from Green Bay earlier this year. What led to his amazing breakout campaign? If Rasul Douglas is to be believed, it was Packers defensive backs coach, Jerry Gray.

