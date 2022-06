BLOWING ROCK — High Country Crime Stoppers and Blowing Rock Police is seeking the public’s assistance in solving two alleged thefts that took place in Blowing Rock. A 2017 Kaufman 14-foot utility trailer belonging to Enterline & Russell was taken some time between June 3 and June 7 at 5 p.m. The trailer was taken from the PVA of the business. The license plate is from NC and the number is AF-16022.

