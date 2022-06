Grove City Council will consider legislation to relax rules associated with the designated outdoor refreshment area (DORA). At the June 6 meeting, council heard a first reading on an ordinance to amend legislation that would allow DORA hours to operate during special events in Grove City. The current rules state that the DORA operates from 2 p.m. to midnight, Monday through Saturday, excluding the annual Homecoming Celebration, Boo Off Broadway, and the Christmas Celebration. The amended legislation proposes to remove Homecoming, Boo Off Broadway, and the Christmas Celebration from the excluded events list.

GROVE CITY, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO