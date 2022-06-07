ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster, CA

Deputies in Lancaster fatally shoot man armed with crossbow, knife

By City News Service Inc.
 3 days ago
A pistol crossbow. | Photo courtesy of Vibrantspirit/Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 3.0)

Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies fatally shot a 51-year-old man who allegedly pointed a pistol-grip crossbow at them in front of a Lancaster eatery, authorities said Monday.

A knife was also recovered at the scene of the shooting, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

The shooting happened at 1:08 p.m. Sunday in the 1800 block of West Avenue J, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputy Raquel Utley.

Deputies went to the scene in response to a call of a suicidal person and encountered the man outside the business holding a knife. He refused deputies’ orders to drop the weapon, according to the sheriff’s department.

Deputies fired nonlethal rounds, but they had minimal effect, officials said. At some point, he removed a pistol-grip crossbow from his backpack and raised it deputies, who fired at him.

Paramedics took him to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to the LASD. No deputies were injured.

The suspect was later identified as Ricky Jimenez, according to the coroner’s office.

A news photographer at the scene told City News Service the man was standing in a doorway of a Tom’s restaurant.

The sheriff’s Homicide Bureau urged anyone with any information about the shooting to call them at 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

Los Angeles, CA
