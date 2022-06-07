Tigers look to break 3-game skid, take on the Pirates

Detroit Tigers (21-33, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (24-28, third in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Tuesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Tarik Skubal (4-2, 1.84 ERA, .94 WHIP, 61 strikeouts); Pirates: Jose Quintana (1-2, 2.32 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 41 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -124, Pirates +105; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers, on a three-game losing streak, play the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Pittsburgh has a 13-15 record at home and a 24-28 record overall. The Pirates have gone 12-20 in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

Detroit has a 21-33 record overall and a 7-18 record in road games. The Tigers have the eighth-best team ERA in the majors at 3.63.

The teams meet Tuesday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ke’Bryan Hayes has 13 doubles and two home runs while hitting .289 for the Pirates. Bryan Reynolds is 10-for-42 with three doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Miguel Cabrera is fifth on the Tigers with a .301 batting average, and has six doubles, three home runs, 11 walks and 19 RBI. Jonathan Schoop is 10-for-38 with a home run and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 7-3, .237 batting average, 2.83 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

Tigers: 5-5, .210 batting average, 4.09 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Josh VanMeter: 10-Day IL (finger), Ben Gamel: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Yoshitomo Tsutsugo: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Heath Hembree: 15-Day IL (right calf), Kevin Newman: 60-Day IL (groin), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Jake Marisnick: 10-Day IL (thumb), Greg Allen: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Cederlind: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Mears: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Tigers: Jeimer Candelario: day-to-day (shoulder), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow), Robbie Grossman: 10-Day IL (neck), Eduardo Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (ribcage), Victor Reyes: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Austin Meadows: 10-Day IL (vertigo), Michael Pineda: 15-Day IL (finger), Tyler Alexander: 15-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Funkhouser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Manning: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Rogers: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Cisnero: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.