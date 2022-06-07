ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Tigers look to break 3-game skid, take on the Pirates

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

Detroit Tigers (21-33, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (24-28, third in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Tuesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Tarik Skubal (4-2, 1.84 ERA, .94 WHIP, 61 strikeouts); Pirates: Jose Quintana (1-2, 2.32 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 41 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -124, Pirates +105; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers, on a three-game losing streak, play the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Pittsburgh has a 13-15 record at home and a 24-28 record overall. The Pirates have gone 12-20 in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

Detroit has a 21-33 record overall and a 7-18 record in road games. The Tigers have the eighth-best team ERA in the majors at 3.63.

The teams meet Tuesday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ke’Bryan Hayes has 13 doubles and two home runs while hitting .289 for the Pirates. Bryan Reynolds is 10-for-42 with three doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Miguel Cabrera is fifth on the Tigers with a .301 batting average, and has six doubles, three home runs, 11 walks and 19 RBI. Jonathan Schoop is 10-for-38 with a home run and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 7-3, .237 batting average, 2.83 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

Tigers: 5-5, .210 batting average, 4.09 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Josh VanMeter: 10-Day IL (finger), Ben Gamel: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Yoshitomo Tsutsugo: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Heath Hembree: 15-Day IL (right calf), Kevin Newman: 60-Day IL (groin), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Jake Marisnick: 10-Day IL (thumb), Greg Allen: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Cederlind: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Mears: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Tigers: Jeimer Candelario: day-to-day (shoulder), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow), Robbie Grossman: 10-Day IL (neck), Eduardo Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (ribcage), Victor Reyes: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Austin Meadows: 10-Day IL (vertigo), Michael Pineda: 15-Day IL (finger), Tyler Alexander: 15-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Funkhouser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Manning: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Rogers: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Cisnero: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Swanson becomes 4th Braves player at arbitration hearing

NEW YORK (AP) — Atlanta shortstop Dansby Swanson became the fourth member of the World Series champion Braves to go to salary arbitration, asking a three-person panel for $10 million on Tuesday while the Braves argued for $9.2 million. A decision by Jeanne Charles, Richard McNeill and Scott Buccheit...
MLB
FOX Sports

Blue Jays take on the Royals after Kirk's 4-hit game

LINE: Blue Jays -228, Royals +189; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays play the Kansas City Royals after Alejandro Kirk's four-hit game on Tuesday. Kansas City is 9-19 at home and 17-37 overall. The Royals have an 11-7 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX Sports

Astros play the Mariners in series rubber match

LINE: Astros -145, Mariners +124; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros and Seattle Mariners play on Wednesday with the three-game series tied 1-1. Houston is 36-20 overall and 15-7 at home. The Astros have a 19-3 record in games when they did not give up a home run.
SEATTLE, WA
FOX Sports

Tigers look to close out 2-game series win against the Pirates

LINE: Tigers -121, Pirates +246; over/under is 8 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers will look to sweep a two-game series against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday. Pittsburgh is 13-16 at home and 24-29 overall. The Pirates are 19-8 in games when they record at least eight hits. Detroit is...
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Local
Michigan Sports
Detroit, MI
Sports
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Gamel
Person
Robbie Grossman
Person
Michael Pineda
Person
Matt Manning
Person
Jake Marisnick
Person
Jonathan Schoop
Person
Spencer Turnbull
Person
Miguel Cabrera
Person
Casey Mize
Person
Jake Rogers
Person
Heath Hembree
Person
Austin Meadows
Person
Kyle Funkhouser
FOX Sports

Another strong start by Faedo propels Tigers by Pirates 3-1

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Alex Faedo is trying not to get ahead of himself. Having two years basically taken away from him — first by the COVID-19 pandemic, the second by Tommy John surgery on his right elbow — has taught the Detroit Tigers rookie pitcher a thing or two about patience.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

937K+
Followers
452K+
Post
423M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy