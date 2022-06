Having a humidifier at home is not a nice-to-have piece of appliance but is already a must-have especially during times when we spend a lot of time indoors. It is, of course, better to have something natural like plants to keep the air in your home healthy, but not all spaces (and people) can have them in their home or room. Moss is one of those plants that can be natural humidifiers but growing them is already pretty tricky. So what if you could have a hybrid of the natural and the artificial?

HOME & GARDEN ・ 18 DAYS AGO