3 Vegan Salad Recipes Experts Swear By For Weight Loss

Shutterstock

A freshly mixed salad makes a great summer lunch, and there are countless ways to prepare your vegan dishes to promote healthy weight loss! We checked in with health and nutrition experts who explained the importance of getting enough protein in your vegan diet, and we found 3 creative ways to do so. Read on for salad tips and suggestions from Lisa Richards, registered nutritionist and creator of The Candida Diet, as well as 3 delicious recipes to inspire you.

1. Vegan Quinoa Salad

This easily customizable recipe centers around quinoa, which Richards dubs one of her favorite salad ingredients. "Adequate protein intake is can essential factor in a vegan diet," she explains, "The primary way to make sure you are getting in adequate protein is to ensure you are getting in all the essential amino acids." Out of 20 amino acids, there are 9 that the body cannot make on its own making it essential that they are consumed through the diet, Richards stresses.

"Quinoa is a complete protein on its own and is an excellent source of fiber and antioxidants," she adds. This salad, which also features nutrient-rich ingredients like tomatoes, peppers and onions provides plenty of protein that you'll need when losing weight healthily. "Plant-based protein combinations that contain all essential 9 amino acids are known as complete proteins," and Richards notes that "by combining certain foods, the vegan dieter can ensure they are taking in the right type and amount of protein."

Ingredients:

quinoa (rinsed and well drained), water, olive oil, lemon zest, lemon juice, garlic cloves, parsley, mint, salt, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, red pepper, red onion

2. Crunchy Pistachio Vegan Salad

Pistachios can instantly add protein to a vegan salad, and this recipe contains other sources of nutrients, like sunflower seeds and cabbage. "Pistachios are not a true nut, but the seed of the pistachio fruit tree," Richards says. "They contain a great combination of protein, healthy fats and fiber."

Each of these nutrients, she says, plays a role in reducing cravings, which is great for your weight loss goals. "Healthy fats and protein" like pistachios, Richards adds, "are digested slowly which causes blood sugar to stay more stable." Rapid rises and crashes in blood sugar can trigger sugar cravings, which pistachios and other ingredients in this salad can prevent.

Ingredients:

red cabbage, cilantro leaves, pistachios, sunflower seeds, ginger, tofu (firm), olive oil, vinegar, salt

3. Apple Walnut Salad

Like the other 2 recipes, this salad is completely vegan and easily customizable. Its main ingredients— apples and walnuts— are also some of Richards favorites, as they are both great ways to obtain protein and fiber in a vegan diet. "Creating a filling and satisfying salad is a great way to ensure you're actually full after eating, which can prevent overeating or binging at other points in the day," Richards says.

Fruit in salads aids in weight loss because "most forms are typically low calorie, high fiber and antioxidant rich," she adds. "The fiber in apples helps to flush out cholesterol and fat circulating in the blood as well as keeping you feeling full for longer, which prevents overeating," she concludes.

Ingredients:

diced apple, red cabbage (shredded), diced celery stalks, chickpeas, parsley, chopped walnuts, olive oil, apple cider vinegar, Dijon mustard