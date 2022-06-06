ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

San Bernardino Crews Battle Monday Morning Commercial Fire

sbcfire.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLocation: 300 block of South Waterman, San Bernardino. This morning San Bernardino County Fire crews were dispatched to a reported commercial fire in the area of South Waterman & East Mill St, San Bernardino. Multiple...

sbcfire.org

Comments / 1

Related
Key News Network

1 Killed in 210 Freeway Collision Involving Big Rig and Work Van

San Bernardino, CA: One person was discovered trapped and deceased in a work van after a traffic collision with a big rig on the 210 Freeway early Thursday morning. San Bernardino County Fire Department was dispatched around 12:05 a.m. June 9, to a traffic collision with an individual trapped in vehicle. California Highway Patrol reported the collision involved a big rig and work van on the Eastbound 210 Freeway in San Bernardino, before the Del Rosa exit.
CBS LA

Carjackers arrested while spray-painting stolen vehicle in Apple Valley

Deputies arrested two carjackers after a resident spotted them spray painting the stolen vehicle behind their home.According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, Ronald Million, 26, and Jonathan Million, 34, carjacked and robbed a man Tuesday afternoon near Deep Creek and Artistic Alley in Apple Valley after the victim gave them a ride. The man suffered minor injuries when the Millions pushed him to the ground. They then drove the victim's silver 2017 Hyundai Elantra to their home. The next morning, deputies responded to a call of people spray-painting a car behind a residence in the 10200 block of Deep Creek Road in Apple Valley.The Sheriff's Department ordered the two out of their homes using the PA system on one of their air units. Both of the suspects were arrested without incident and are both being held on a $250,000 bail each.
APPLE VALLEY, CA
paininthepass.info

Pickup Pulling An SUV On A Trailer Lost Control Crashes Into Another Vehicle On Hwy 138

PHELAN, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> A pickup truck pulling a trailer that overturned while taking a sharp corner crashed into another vehicle on Highway 138 Thursday afternoon. The crash happened at 3:26pm Thursday June 9, 2022. The collision happened about a mile from Interstate 15 at the sharp turn of the highway on the Hesperia side. California Highway Patrol, and San Bernardino County Fire Department responded to the accident. They located a older bluish Dodge Ram pulling a Ford Expedition on the trailer and a gray Dodge Ram pickup.
PHELAN, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
FireEngineering.com

Small Plane Crashes into CA Home; Pilot Seriously Injured

LOS ANGELES — A small plane crashed into a home in Riverside County on Tuesday, seriously injuring the pilot, police said. The crash was reported at 9:35 a.m. near Warren Road and Mustang Way in Hemet, just over a mile south of the Hemet-Ryan Airport. Is Your District Ready...
L.A. Weekly

Tommy Cervantez Killed in Crash on East Mill Street [San Bernardino, CA]

San Bernardino Traffic Collision Left One Man Dead. According to the police, officers responded to the incident around 11:12 p.m. on E. Mill Street, west of Tippecanoe Avenue. Unfortunately, the responding officials declared Cervantez dead at the scene. Investigators said Cervantez was driving an all-terrain quad vehicle when the crash...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
mynewsla.com

Pilot of Crashed Plane in Critical Condition, Federal Investigation Underway

The pilot of a single-engine airplane that crashed and burned behind a Hemet home was in critical condition Wednesday, while federal investigators probed into what might have caused the accident. The victim, whose identity has not been released, suffered extensive burn and other injuries when the low-wing aircraft went down...
HEMET, CA
onscene.tv

Car Flies Off 710 Freeway, 1 Extricated With Major Injuries | East LA

05.07.2022 | 1:38 AM | EAST LOS ANGELES – Authorities responded to reports of a TC with persons trapped on the I-710. First responders arrived on scene and located a vehicle that flew off the freeway, and up the right side embankment. It is unclear if there were one or two people in the vehicle, but at least one person was trapped. It took firefighters approximately 15 minutes to extricate the patient from the mangled car. Per CHP on scene, at least one was transported with major injuries. The cause of the crash is unknown. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
EAST LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Motorist Killed in Crash East of Lake Mathews

A 33-year-old motorist was killed when his vehicle went out of control and slammed into trees alongside a road just east of Lake Mathews, authorities said Wednesday. Marvin Flores of Perris was fatally injured at about 6:45 p.m. on Tuesday on Gavilan Road, near Multiview Drive, according to the Riverside County Coroner’s Office.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
iheart.com

Three Kids Arrested In Massive Orange Fire

Three juveniles have been arrested and charged with setting the arson fire that destroyed a vacant mill and three other properties in Orange. The fire was reported before noon on Saturday along West River Street and burned well into the evening. The fire was five alarms, with around 20 different...
ORANGE, CA
zachnews.net

Needles, CA: Local man arrested after deputies served search warrant and recovered firearms, ammunition and narcotics.

Source: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Colorado River Station (Information and Press Release) Needles, California: A local man was arrested on Thursday, June 9th, 2022 after deputies served search warrant and recovered firearms, ammunition and narcotics. According to a press release from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s...
CBS LA

San Marcos ups police presence at daycares following vague online threat

An online threat vaguely directed at a "daycare in San Marcos" caused several cities around the nation to go on high alert Wednesday morning.The threat was first reported to San Marcos Police Department in Texas, on a submitted Crime Stoppers tip which detailed a threat of violence had been made at a "daycare in San Marcos."According to police, the threat was made via an online chatroom of an undisclosed gaming platform. As a result, three cities -- all sharing the same name -- took preventative steps to protect their communities. The Texas area police department alerted both San Marcos in California and San Marco in Florida. Investigators were able to locate a lead, and working with partnering agencies including the FBI, are hoping to identify the source of the threat. San Diego County Sheriff's Department indicated that "in looking at the calls for service, the Sheriff's Department has been conducting extra patrols at the daycare facilities this morning."They urged the community to remain vigilant, and if they see something, to say something.
SAN MARCOS, CA
zachnews.net

Barstow, CA: Authorities arrested several homicide suspects for a May 2022 deadly shooting of a man near Lillian Park.

Source: Barstow Police Department (Information) Pictures: Barstow Police Department (Courtesy) Barstow, California: The Barstow Police Department announced to the public on Wednesday, June 8th, 2022 that authorities have arrested several homicide suspects for a May 2022 deadly shooting of a man near Lillian Park. According to the Barstow Police Department,...
BARSTOW, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy