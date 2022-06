As of today, the national average gas price is sitting at just under $5.00 per gallon. While 10 states are reporting average prices above $5.00, the highest prices are out west, mainly in states like Califonia which sits at an “I don’t think I like driving anymore” average price of $6.40. Nevada is not far behind at $5.58. It’s gotten so bad that local news outlets are reporting on thieves using modified trucks to steal hundreds of gallons of gasoline from gas stations, creating a black market that goes across state lines.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO