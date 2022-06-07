ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Hoboken : Top 7 Best Places to visit in Hoboken

By Neha Mishra
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the 17th century, Hoboken was established as a part of the Pavonia New Netherland colony. The city was first developed by Colonel John Stevens in the early 19th-century. It was used as a resort, and then as a residential area. It was originally part of Bergen Township but later North...

CBS New York

For 82-year-old Joe Camelia, Jr., the tailoring business is a family legacy

NUTLEY, N.J. -- For decades, a New Jersey tailor has been in business, dressing some of the area's most recognizable TV figures and entertainers.When the pandemic hit, business was bleak.Now he's also working to ensure the future of his family and of custom-made clothing.As CBS2's Astrid Martinez reported Wednesday, you could say the tailoring business is in Joe Camelia's blood."He opened up a store in those days, I really don't remember, it was the '30's or '40's. He put a key in the door. There was no government in those days," Camelia said.For generations, Joe Camelia, Jr., has continued a...
NUTLEY, NJ
globalcirculate.com

Century 21 returning to New York City

New York is about to welcome an old friend home. New York’s famed discount designer department store, Century 21, will reopen its doors in Downtown Manhattan. Century 21 was famous for carrying luxury labels, ranging from Dolce & Gabbana to Moschino, at deeply discounted prices. The department store originally opened its doors in 1961 in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn. Before it closed its door in 2020 due to bankruptcy, it was easily considered a New York icon. The flagship store at 22 Cortlandt Street was a true staple of Manhattan, having been through the 9/11 terrorist attacks, with its interior significantly damaged from the collapse of the World Trade Center. After the store was rebuilt, it became a story of New York’s survival and continued as a cornerstone of New York’s retail scene.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

MTA removing some Bronx bus stops, changing 13 routes

THE BRONX (PIX11) — Bus routes across New York City are being redesigned and those changes are just weeks away in the Bronx, MTA officials said Wednesday. Thirteen bus routes will change as part of the plan being implemented on June 26. Some bus stops will be removed to match the redesigned network. Signs are […]
BRONX, NY
The Staten Island Advance

NYC sanitation worker exam application opens Wednesday: 12 key questions answered

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — If you’re interested in joining New York’s Strongest, New York City opened its sanitation worker exam on Wednesday. A sanitation worker for New York City performs the work and prepares and operates various types of equipment involved in street cleaning, waste collection, recycling collection, snow removal, encumbrance removal and waste disposal.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New Jersey 101.5

This may be the best ice cream in New Jersey

So after visiting the Van Vleck House and Gardens, I wanted a good scoop of ice cream. I decided to visit Applegate Farms in Montclair, which has been serving ice cream since 1848. When I pulled up the place was packed! Which is usually a good sign that it’s worth eating there.
MONTCLAIR, NJ

