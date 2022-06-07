CityTV App Available in App Store for Apple, Android

Now Android and Windows users can get a taste of the Apple. Until recently, if you wanted to use FaceTime, you needed to have an Apple device. There was no way around it as FaceTime was a walled garden and nobody else could come in. But recently, perhaps in an attempt to steal away some users from Zoom and Google Meet, Apple has started to allow users of Android and Windows a little peek into FaceTime land. There’s no native FaceTime app for Android and Windows yet, and only an Apple user can start the call. But it’s a start.

