Mason County, WA

Watch Mason County Commission

By Opinions & Editorials
 3 days ago

[LIVE VIDEO] Watch the June 7, 2022, Mason County Commission meeting. Commissioners and staff are meeting in-person in the...

COVID-19 Report for Thursday 6/9/2022: 18 New Cases in Mason County

Mason County Public Health reported 18 new cases of COVID-19 in the County on Thursday, June 9, 2022. This data covers two days: June 6, 2022 and June 7, 2022. No county residents are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Latest Case Rates from Mason County Public Health:. 7-day case rate per...
MASON COUNTY, WA
Watch Shelton City Council

[LIVE VIDEO] Watch the June 7, 2022, Shelton City Council meeting. Council members and City staff are meeting in-person in the Courtroom at the Shelton Civic Center, 525 W. Cota in Shelton beginning at 6 PM. There are two ways to watch the council meeting live: hcc.net/news and MasonWebTV.com. You can also watch on demand on hcc.net/news or MasonWebTV.com. Rebroadcasts of the Shelton City Council meeting on Hood Canal Communications’ local channel are Thursday at 3 PM and Saturday at 9 AM.
SHELTON, WA
Mason Health Provider Publishes Paper on COVID-19 Impact

Mason Health Speech Language Pathologist published a paper on the impact of COVID-19 on speech therapy patients. COVID-19 can greatly impact the respiratory system, with symptoms such as shortness of breath and loss of taste and smell plaguing many since the virus’ onset in 2020. Medical speech language pathologists (SLPs) have played a unique and vital role in assessing and treating individuals diagnosed with the virus. Mason Health’s Monica Vinson, MS, CCC-SLP, recently co-authored the study paper, “The Impact of COVID-19 on Clinical Practice in Medically Based Settings: Speech-Language Pathologists’ Perspectives,” which details how the virus has changed who is being seen by speech-language pathologists and how their mental health impacts their medical care and treatment.
MASON COUNTY, WA

