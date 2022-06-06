ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Strathcona, MN

So Much to Explore in Strathcona County

airdrietoday.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLive music is back! Check out what is going on at Festival Place with the Qualico Patio Series taking place every Wednesday night in July and August, and the Café Series happening weekly. The Raven Wood Music Experience is on June 25 at Broadmoor Lake Park, Canada Day...

www.airdrietoday.com

valleynewslive.com

Mosquito spraying scheduled in Grand Forks and East Grand Forks

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The fight against mosquitoes continues. The City of Grand Forks and East Grand Forks have scheduled citywide spraying for mosquitoes on Tuesday, June 7th, between 8:00 p.m. and 1:00 a.m. Most of the mosquito control spray equipment is noisy and will be traveling...
GRAND FORKS, ND
Hot 97-5

Devastated Community, North Dakota Jobs Move To Minnesota

Pembina, North Dakota (population 480), is braced to lose nearly 200 jobs in 2022. Having faced off with Mother Nature's flooding in the spring of 2022- Pembina, Pembina County, and surrounding communities will face another catastrophe this year. After a nearly two-year-long study, a major employer has decided to pull out.
PEMBINA, ND
Cool 98.7

Long Island Medium To Connect With The Dead Live In ND

Admit it, you're curious what dead people are up to these days. Legions of Theresa Caputo fans will soon perhaps have that opportunity!. The star of TLC's Long Island Medium is scheduled to appear Thursday, September 22nd at the Chester Fritz Auditorium in Grand Forks. Tickets start at $47.75 and certainly don't guarantee you a reading. Theresa was actually in Grand Forks just three years ago. She was also last scheduled to appear in 2018 in Bismarck.
GRAND FORKS, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Suspect in East Grand Forks Islamic Center fire in custody

(East Grand Forks, MN) -- A suspect in the East Grand Forks Islamic Center fire is in custody. The blaze broke out early Sunday morning after police say a curtain inside the building was set on fire. The fire is being investigated as an arson. The suspect hasn't been formally...
EAST GRAND FORKS, MN
City
Strathcona, MN
Local
Minnesota Government
KNOX News Radio

TRF woman accused of setting curtain on fire in EGF mosque

A 57-year-old woman from Thief River Falls is accused of setting a curtain on fire inside a mosque. Police say it happened about 4:30 a.m. Sunday at the Islamic Center in East Grand Forks. A bystander quickly put out the fire and the damage was minimal. There were no injuries.
THIEF RIVER FALLS, MN
trfradio.com

TRF Area Woman Cited for Tampering with Vehicles

A Thief River Falls Area woman has been cited for tampering with motor vehicles. Paige Jean Parsons, (28) was cited after police responded to a suspicious person report Friday at 701 Brooks Ave South. According to the police report, authorities were told “there is a person going through vehicles out in the parking lot”.
THIEF RIVER FALLS, MN
KNOX News Radio

Another weekend for dangerous accidents

— — — A 35 year old South Dakota man and his 13 year old female passenger sustained serious injuries when he crashed his motorcycle in North Dakota’s McKenzie County on Sunday. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the motorcyclist was heading north on Highway 1806 when...
REYNOLDS, ND
#Strathcona County#La Patrona#Art#Refugees#Solidarity#Ukrainians
kvrr.com

Woman Arrested For Arson At Islamic Center In East Grand Forks

EAST GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR) — Police in East Grand Forks arrest a woman for arson at the Islamic Center at 1500 5th Avenue NE. They say 57-year-old Suzette Thompson of Thief River Falls lit a curtain on fire and fled early Sunday morning while several people were in the center for morning prayer.
EAST GRAND FORKS, MN
trfradio.com

Piche Charged with 3rd Degree Criminal Damage to Property Following Incident at Justice Center

A Thief River Falls area man accused of attempted murder has been charged with 3rd Degree Criminal Damage to Property. Pennington County Jail Administrator David Casanova says 35 year old Paul Gregory Piche pushed a medication cart into a Correctional Officer at the Pennington County Justice Center on June 5th, 2022, causing more than $500 but not more than $1,000 damage to the cart. Investigators say Piche also rammed the medication cart against the entrance of “Alpha pod” at the Justice Center. A Correctional Officer used a taser on Piche, who then reportedly ran back into his cell, and closed the door. A Correctional Officer tells a Pennington County Investigator Piche became upset when they could not locate one of his medications.
PENNINGTON COUNTY, MN
valleynewslive.com

Fire being investigated at Grand Forks Hardee’s

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Around 11:30 AM, crews were dispatched to a fire at Hardee’s at 1213 47th Street. Everyone was evacuated by the time crews arrived. The fire is currently under investigation. Crews remained on the scene for more than 90 minutes.
GRAND FORKS, ND
lptv.org

12-Year-Old Boy Reported as a Runaway in Bemidji Has Been Located

UPDATE- Karsen Trenton-Chandler Smith, age 12 was reported as a runaway yesterday in Bemidji, and has been located as of today. Smith was reported as a runaway on June 6th, 2022. When he was last seen riding his bike on 29th street and Irvine avenue in Bemidji. The Bemidji Police Department had been seeking help from the public with assistance to finding him.
lakesarearadio.net

Fargo Man Killed in Car-Tractor Crash in Mahnomen County

MAHNOMEN, Minn. (KDLM / KFGO) – A Fargo man has died in a car-tractor collision in Mahnomen County. The state patrol says the car driven by Joshua James Kraft, 37, crossed Hwy. 59 shortly after 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, crossed the northbound lane and collided with the driver’s side of the tractor.
MAHNOMEN COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

State Patrol: Van Driver Killed After Crossing Into Oncoming Traffic, Crashing Into Semi

MAHNOMEN COUNTY, Minn. (WCCO) — The Minnesota State Patrol says an unbelted motorist died in a collision with a semi in Mahnomen County Tuesday morning. According to the state patrol, the crash happened just after 7:30 a.m. on Highway 59 near 280th Street in Popple Grove Township. There, a semi was traveling northbound on the highway as a van was traveling southbound on the same road. The motorist in the van crossed into the northbound lane and ran into the left side of the semi, with the collision occurring in the northbound shoulder, according to the state patrol. The van driver – a 37-year-old Fargo, North Dakota man – was killed in the crash. The semi driver – a 48-year-old man from Norcross, Minnesota – suffered non-life threatening injuries and was not taken to the hospital. Both drivers were not wearing seat belts. The state patrol said it was unknown whether alcohol was involved in the crash.
MAHNOMEN COUNTY, MN
trfradio.com

No Injuries Reported Following Roll-Over Accident

A Bemidji area man saw the vehicle he was driving roll into a ditch after attempting to avoid a collision yesterday in Beltrami County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, 30 year old Cody James Pederson suffered no apparent injury after the northbound 2003 Ford Windstar he was driving went into the ditch, and rolled when Pederson braked, and steered left to avoid another vehicle on Highway 89 at Milepost 2, in Eckles township.
BEMIDJI, MN

