CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) on June 3 arrested two people for racing on a public roadway. According to CCSO, a deputy was driving along Savannah Highway shortly after midnight when he noticed the two cars in front of him start to accelerate, at times reaching speeds of up to 110mph. The posted speed limit in the area was 55mph.

