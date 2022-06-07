Buy Black Business Spotlight: BPEN TV

Dr. India Stewart enjoyed stints at Dallas College, UTD, Catholic Charities Fort Worth, Center for Transforming Lives, UNT, Texas Women’s Foundation, United Way of Metropolitan Dallas and Resource Center of Dallas. A self-described practical idealist, India Stewart is a sociology professor and community advocate committed to building the equitable future we all deserve. She has served on the Boards of AIDS Interfaith Network, Mental Health America of Greater Dallas, and LifeNet Community Behavioral Healthcare. She also volunteers with Dallas Dinner Table, United Way of Metropolitan Dallas, and the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board Transfer Advisory Subcommittee. She has a Ph.D. in Public Affairs, MS in Applied Sociology, and Graduate Certificate in Nonprofit Management from UT Dallas, and a BA in Government and International Affairs from Augustana University.

DALLAS, TX ・ 4 HOURS AGO