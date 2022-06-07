ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Buy Black Business Spotlight: BPEN TV

By Texas Metro News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBlack Premier Entertainment Network–.BPENTV and CFN TV are the first Black-owned and operated Digital Broadcast Television Channel in Dallas Ft.Worth,...

Buy Black Business Spotlight: Smokey Joe’s BBQ Dallas

Smokey Joes BBQ offers the best BBQ in the Dallas, Some of their specialties are Super Beef/Link Potatoes, Pork Spare Ribs and ButterMilk pie. Smokey Joe’s BBQ was established in December 1985, in Dallas, TX by Joe Melton and Kenneth Manning. Check them out at: http://www.smokeyjoesbbqdallas.com/. Located at 6407...
DALLAS, TX
Buy Black Business Spotlight: Indigo Dentistry

Dr. Kera Collier is the dentist you want, so visit Indigo Dentistry in Cedar Hill. She’s a member of the National Dental Association and the International Dental Implant Association. Dr. Collier takes pride in offering Quality Dental Care in a comfortable atmosphere. She says come to Indigo Dentistry, “where everyone deserves to smile! Check her out at www.indigoDDS.com, or call 972-779-0300. Indigo Dentistry is located at 918 E. Pleasant Run Road, Suite 120.
CEDAR HILL, TX
MY TRUTH: Stay tuned…

Sometimes the best laid plans are disrupted. You can plan and mark your calendar, but then guess what? Life happens!. That’s right. You map out your life, sometimes in a vacuum and other times, with the help of friends or loved ones. It seems perfect, easy to achieve if you take certain steps.
DALLAS, TX
SUPERB WOMAN: Madison Chase

A Booker T. Washington High School for the Performing and Visual Arts alum and a trained classical ballerina, Madison Chase studied at The Juilliard School. She is CEO and Founder at Madison Chase Fitness, Celebrity Fitness Expert at Madison Chase Fitness and World’s Only 3X Miss Fitness Champion at ESPN. Madison represented Richardson in the Miss America Pageant and she also previously hosted a live weekly fitness segment, “Workout Wednesday.” Her articles have been published in Eclipse Magazine, www.eurweb.com, www.dallasblack.com, www.eclipsedfw.com, Heart & Soul Magazine, Oxygen, Muscle and Fitness Hers publications.
RICHARDSON, TX
SUPERB WOMAN: Dr. India Stewart

Dr. India Stewart enjoyed stints at Dallas College, UTD, Catholic Charities Fort Worth, Center for Transforming Lives, UNT, Texas Women’s Foundation, United Way of Metropolitan Dallas and Resource Center of Dallas. A self-described practical idealist, India Stewart is a sociology professor and community advocate committed to building the equitable future we all deserve. She has served on the Boards of AIDS Interfaith Network, Mental Health America of Greater Dallas, and LifeNet Community Behavioral Healthcare. She also volunteers with Dallas Dinner Table, United Way of Metropolitan Dallas, and the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board Transfer Advisory Subcommittee. She has a Ph.D. in Public Affairs, MS in Applied Sociology, and Graduate Certificate in Nonprofit Management from UT Dallas, and a BA in Government and International Affairs from Augustana University.
DALLAS, TX
Free Summer Tech Program Seeks Dallas Teens

A technology program that teaches high school students STEM-based skills is coming to Dallas. Charlotte-based Youth Technology Apprenticeship Cohort (YTAC) taught hundreds of students and recent high school graduates digital skills such as coding and video game design which has changed the course of their professional lives. Many who have...
DALLAS, TX
Texas Rep. Jasmine Crockett begins transition to replace Eddie Bernice Johnson in Congress￼

Days after state Rep. Jasmine Crockett won the Democratic nomination to replace retiring Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson in Congress, she was having bad dreams. “I’m having these nightmares and I wake up and I’m like, ‘Wait a minute. Did I win?’” Crockett joked during an interview with The Dallas Morning News. “I wake up and I Google myself.”
TEXAS STATE
Board to Review Revised Compensation Plan at June 8 Special Called Meeting

During the May 23, 2022 DeSoto ISD Regular Monthly Board Meeting, administrators discussed the development of a plan that would more competitively compensate district teachers. As a result, district administrators will present an enhanced, revised compensation plan for consideration to the Board of Trustees at a special called meeting slated...
DESOTO, TX
