HARRIS COUNTY (CW39) Authorities have turned a baby over to its mother after the father was accused of abandoning his infant baby alone in a parking lot. Authorities with the Constable Mark Herman’s Office said it was Sunday June 5, when deputies responded to the parking lot of 10900 block of FM 1960 West near Jones Road in northwest Harris County. The responded in reference to a welfare check of an abandoned infant in that parking lot. Upon arriving, deputies located the 11 month old infant in a stroller. The witness advised the infant was left abandoned in the heat and sun (97 degrees outside) for over twenty minutes.

HARRIS COUNTY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO