Beloit, WI

Beloit police seeing ‘rash of auto thefts’ targeting Kia, Hyundai vehicles

By Logan Reigstad
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBELOIT, Wis. — Police in Beloit are dealing with what they’re calling a “rash of auto thefts” over the past several days. In a Facebook post Monday afternoon, the city’s police department said a number of Kia...

Police Use GPS Tracking Device To Catch Thief

Police said they placed a GPS tracking device on a stolen vehicle in Dubuque to catch a thief. 23 year old Dalton Carlson was arrested Wednesday on charges of first-degree theft and interference with a corrections official. A report says that a truck was reported stolen on June 1st from Complete Auto. The truck had been left unlocked with the keys inside it. Dubuque police located the truck Tuesday parked on Erie Court after receiving a complaint that it had been parked there for a week. The GPS tracking device indicated that the truck left Erie Court at about noon Wednesday, traveled from Erie Court to John F. Kennedy Road and then returned. Responding police found it parked on Erie Court with Carlson walking away. He was soon arrested and claimed someone else gave him the truck.
State Patrol Arrest

The Wisconsin State Patrol arrested a man early Thursday after he drove the wrong way under the influence in a stolen vehicle. Officials said the 62-year-old Madison man was driving west in the eastbound lanes of I-94 just after 1am. Dane County Sheriff’s deputies stopped him as troopers arrived on the scene. An investigation found the vehicle that the man was driving was reported stolen from Fitchburg on Wednesday. Troopers also determined that he was driving while under the influence. He faces charges of operating while intoxicated-6th offense, operating after revocation and driving on the wrong side of a divided highway. Fitchburg law enforcement will issue additional charges for vehicle theft.
Man Arrested After Possessing Gun At Business in Avoca

Iowa County authorities responded to a report of a man with a gun at an Avoca business around 8:30p Thursday night. A report shows Avoca Police, Iowa County Sheriff’s Deputies and Muscoda Police responded to the scene as the person fled and had barricaded himself inside of a nearby residence. After a brief period, officers were able to contact the man and safely take him into custody. Authorities identified him as 30 year old Roderick Conley of Sun Prairie. Conley was taken to the Iowa County Jail where he was booked on charges of 1st Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety, Going Armed with a Firearm While Intoxicated, and Disorderly Conduct.
Boscobel Drunk Driver Arrested

A Boscobel man faces multiple charges after fleeing authorities while driving drunk. Crawford County authorities say 50-year-old Brian Yahn has been charged with his 7th offense of operating with a prohibited BAC, obstructing an officer, attempting to elude police, and 2nd-degree recklessly endangering safety. A report shows Yahn was driving north on Highway 61 at speeds of over 100 miles per hour while fleeing a deputy. He also nearly crashed head-on into another vehicle. If convicted on all counts, Yahn could be fined up to $70-thousand dollars and sentenced to more than 25 years in prison.
Dubuque Police Looking For Camera Footage of Suspect

Dubuque Police are continuing a murder investigation in which 30 year old Keywani Evans of Freeport, Illinois shot and killed 20 year old Taiwon Jackson of Dubuque following a confrontation outside a residence on Central Avenue. Residents and businesses in the area are asked to check your surveillance camera footage from Saturday, June 4th at 6:58 p.m. through Sunday, June 5th at 7:36 a.m. Evans is believed to have traveled through the area on foot after the murder and may have discarded evidence, possibly a firearm. If you have footage of Evans or any other suspicious activity, contact Dubuque Police at (563) 589-4430 or (563) 589-4467.
High Speed Chase Ends With Drug Arrest

A rural Dubuque man faces several charges after he led authorities on a high-speed chase with drugs in his vehicle. Law enforcement says 26-year-old Austine Thomas was arrested Wednesday night. A Dubuque County Sheriff’s deputy attempted to stop Thomas along Central Avenue due to warrants out for his arrest. He reportedly sped away at 70-plus miles per hour and a pursuit ensued. A passenger in the vehicle told police she asked Thomas to let her out but he refused. Thomas was apprehended and charged with felony eluding, false imprisonment, possession of meth with intent to deliver, plus several other charges.
Vigil to be held for bicyclist killed in Mineral Point crash

MADISON, Wis. — Madison Bikes, a local bike advocacy group, will hold a vigil Thursday honoring a bicyclist who was killed Tuesday. Madison police said a man in his early 30s died after he was struck by a vehicle on Mineral Point Road. A 42-year-old woman arrested in connection with the crash faces charges of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle and hit-and-run causing death.
‘It was me, I did it’: Woman charged with killing bicyclist in Mineral Point Road crash

MADISON, Wis. — A Sun Prairie woman has been charged in connection with a crash that killed a bicyclist early Tuesday morning on Madison’s west side. Authorities initially arrested 42-year-old Okima Jones shortly after the crash on a possible charge of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle. Jones is also being held in the Dane County Jail on a tentative charge of hit-and-run causing death, according to jail records and a Madison Police Department incident report.
Sheriff’s office: Truck driver finds body along road near Oregon Wednesday evening

OREGON, Wis. — The Dane County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a truck driver found a body on the side of the road near Oregon Wednesday evening. Sheriff’s office spokesperson Elise Schaffer said the driver reported finding a body in a ditch on the side of the road in the area of County Highways MM and A shortly after 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Convicted Felon Sentenced To Prison For Having Handgun

A convicted felon from Dubuque who had a gun when he was pulled over by police has been sentenced to five years in federal prison. 28 year old Cameron Hatcher was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids after previously pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm. He must serve three years of supervised release after his prison term. Reports say that a Dubuque police officer pulled over Hatcher on May 2, 2021, because he knew Hatcher was barred from driving. A police K-9 indicated there were drugs in the vehicle, and police searching the vehicle found marijuana and a loaded handgun.
Dodgeville Daycare Investigation Update

The Iowa County District Attorney’s Office is reviewing an investigation into a Dodgeville daycare to determine whether to file any charges. Dodgeville Police and the DA’s office confirmed the department had turned over results of its investigation into St. Joseph Daycare. Police began investigating the daycare after a former employee reported children had been abused and neglected. The daycare’s director was put on administrative leave amid the investigation. The daycare will close at the end of the day (Fri) after multiple staff members left amid the uncertainty of the past few weeks.
California man gets 5 years for money laundering

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A federal judge in Madison has sentenced a California man to five years in prison for his role in a money laundering scheme. U.S. District Judge William Conley sentenced Sinval De Oliveira, 49, of Torrance on Wednesday. According to prosecutors, De Oliveira was part of...
Platteville Man Arrested For 2nd OWI

A man from Platteville was arrested in Darlington on a number of charges, including driving while intoxicated. 22 year old Ruben Trujillo-Vega was arrested Saturday for OWI-second offense, operating after revocation, and misdemeanor bail jumping following a traffic stop on Highway 81 in Darlington. Trujillo-Vega was taken to the Lafayette County Jail where he remains in custody on a probation hold.
Iowa County DA reviewing investigation into Dodgeville daycare to determine whether to file charges

DODGEVILLE, Wis. — The Iowa County District Attorney’s Office is reviewing an investigation into a Dodgeville daycare to determine whether to file any charges. Both Dodgeville Police Chief David Bauer and the district attorney’s office confirmed to News 3 Now on Thursday the police department has turned over the results of its investigation into St. Joseph Daycare. Neither agency said when the case was turned over to the district attorney’s office or when it may conclude.
Madison Fire Department investigating Fisher Street house fire

MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Fire Department is investigating a house fire that occurred early Wednesday morning. Crews were called to the 1800 block of Fisher Street just before 1:40 a.m. for reports of a house on fire. Firefighters arriving on the scene reportedly could see heavy flames coming from a residential building.
Road Construction on West John Deere & South John Deere Roads

Road construction will prompt closures along two roadways just outside of Dubuque. Projects begin Monday on West John Deere and South John Deere Roads. According to the Dubuque County Road Department, the projects include temporary paving work on South John Deere Road. Once the pavement work is completed, grading operations will commence on South John Deere Road at the intersection with Peru Road north to the West John Deere Road intersection. The area will be completely closed for about three months while two roundabouts are installed. The work zone also includes West John Deere Road from Iowa Highway 3 to Herber Road. Additional grading and road realignments and paving work will follow at a later date.
Dubuque Man Arrested For Two Assault Incidents

Dubuque police arrested 28 year old Bernard Esters Tuesday on warrants charging second-offense domestic assault, domestic assault, second-degree burglary, child endangerment and two counts of failure to appear in court. A report says that Esters assaulted 27 year old Taylor Barnette on May 3rd inside her residence in the presence of Barnette’s two daughters and assaulted her again on May 16th outside her residence.
