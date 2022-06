The Edmonton Oilers made an impressive run to the Western Conference Finals, but were unable to get past the Colorado Avalanche, who sent them home via a four-game sweep on Monday night. The Oilers fought hard but were simply outmatched by the Avs. It certainly didn’t help that some key Edmonton players were dealing with some pretty significant injuries. After the Oilers were eliminated, star defenseman Darnell Nurse was asked about his injury, and he indicated that he’d been playing with a torn hip flexor since the last week of the regular season, via Mark Spector.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO