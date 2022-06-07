ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Angels look to stop 12-game losing streak, play the Red Sox

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoston Red Sox (28-27, fourth in the AL East) vs. Los Angeles Angels (27-29, second in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Garrett Whitlock (2-1, 3.02 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 44 strikeouts); Angels: Reid Detmers (2-2, 4.20 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 31 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels will...

Red Sox: 3 trade deadline targets Boston should avoid

The Boston Red Sox are playing like trade deadline buyers but the shopping spree should have its limit and not include these three players. Right as we counted out the Boston Red Sox from competing this year, the boys in Beantown decided to show up for the party. They are back over .500 and very much alive in the American League Wild Card race.
MLB Odds: Red Sox vs. Angels prediction, odds, pick – 6/7/2022

MLB odds series for our Red Sox Angels prediction and pick. Garrett Whitlock gets the assignment for the Red Sox, while Reid Detmers goes to the mound for the Angels. Garrett Whitlock has a 3.02 ERA. He started the year as a reliever but has been moved to the starting rotation, where he has done well. Whitlock had a rough outing on May 21 against the Mariners, allowing five runs in three innings. Other than that one poor performance, Whitlock has been strong in recent weeks. In the three starts other than that one stumble against Seattle, Whitlock has allowed just four earned runs in 17 innings. He, like the Red Sox as a team, has stepped up his game in recent weeks, helping Boston climb above .500 after a horrendous month of April and an 11-20 start to the season through the first 31 games. Whitlock provides confidence for Boston, a key part of a Red Sox Angels prediction based on the current MLB odds.
Angels fire manager Joe Maddon during Red Sox series

BOSTON -- The Angels lost 1-0 to the Red Sox on Monday night. A day later, they fired their manager.The Angels announced Tuesday afternoon, before the second of four games against the Red Sox, that manager Joe Maddon had been relieved of his duties. Third base coach Phil Nevin will take over as interim manager.The move comes amid a spiral for the Angels, who have lost 12 straight games, dating back to May 25. They've dropped to 8.5 games out of first place in the AL West and have fallen out of the wild card picture in the American League during the current skid. It's been a precipitous fall for the Angels, who were 24-13 after a win in Oakland on May 15 but have gone 3-16 since.The 68-year-old Maddon was in his third year managing the Angels, amassing a 130-148 record in that time without reaching the postseason. Previously, Maddon spent nine years managing the Rays and five years managing the Cubs, helping to end a historic World Series drought in Chicago in 2016.
Angels bring 13-game losing streak into matchup against the Red Sox

LINE: Red Sox -158, Angels +137; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels look to break their 13-game skid when they play the Boston Red Sox. Los Angeles has a 15-15 record at home and a 27-30 record overall. The Angels are 17-10 in games when they did not give up a home run.
Report: Pastrnak won't re-sign with Bruins with Sweeney as GM

BOSTON -- Bruce Cassidy is out. That is one of the few known items regarding the Boston Bruins.Team captain Patrice Bergeron is undecided. All-star winger Brad Marchand is on the mend from surgery, as is just-about-fully-bloomed star defenseman Charlie McAvoy.With so much uncertainty, some focus has already naturally shifted to David Pastrnak. The right winger is one of the most gifted goal scorers on the planet, but he's also entering the final year of a five-year deal that turned out to be an absolute bargain for Boston. The question now is whether Pastrnak will seek to make as much money...
Andrew Velazquez at shortstop for Angels on Thursday

Los Angeles Angels shortstop Andrew Velazquez is batting ninth in Thursday's lineup against the Boston Red Sox. Velazquez will take over shortstop after Tyler Wade was shifted to second base, Jack Mayfield was moved to third, and Matt Duffy was rested. In a matchup against right-hander Nick Pivetta, our models...
Ohtani wills Angels to victory, ending team's 14-game skid

The Los Angeles Angels' nightmare is over. After a streak of 14 consecutive losses that saw manager Joe Maddon fired, Shohei Ohtani and the Halos finally won Thursday night against the Boston Red Sox, 5-2. On the mound, Ohtani was predictably dominant, allowing one run on four hits and two...
Padres and Mets meet to determine series winner

LINE: Padres -117, Mets -102; over/under is 7 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres and New York Mets meet on Wednesday with the winner claiming the three-game series. San Diego is 34-22 overall and 14-11 in home games. The Padres are 21-6 in games when they record at least eight hits.
Bruins News & Rumors: Bergeron, McAvoy, Krejci & More

In this edition of Boston Bruins News & Rumors, Patrice Bergeron was named the winner of the Selke Trophy for a record-setting fifth time on Sunday afternoon. Meanwhile, both Charlie McAvoy and Matt Grzelcyk underwent shoulder surgeries this past Friday and are expected to miss the start of the 2022-23 season. In other news, David Krejci is taking some time to decide on his future and hasn’t ruled out an NHL return. Last but not least, speculation is continuing to swirl over what lies ahead for general manager Don Sweeney as well as head coach Bruce Cassidy.
Star-studded Angels were a puzzle Joe Maddon couldn't solve

How can it be that the most interesting team in baseball is also, going off the most recent body of evidence, its worst?. OK, so the Los Angeles Angels aren’t really baseball’s least accomplished squad, despite a 12-game losing streak that culminated in the firing of manager Joe Maddon on Tuesday.
LeBron picks Warriors as NBA playoff team he would play for

LeBron James has been a winner at every stop of his Hall of Fame journey. Prosperity seems to follow James like thunder does lightning, and he has been the catalyst for all of it. So when James was asked which playoff team he'd most like to play with, it was no surprise to hear him name the one that'd give him the easiest workload.
Reds beat pitcher Lucas Sims in salary arbitration

CINCINNATI (AP) — Pitcher Lucas Sims lost to the Cincinnati Reds in salary arbitration on Thursday and will get $1.2 million instead of his $1.6 million request, leaving clubs with a 7-3 advantage in decisions with five cases remaining. Margaret Brogan, Robert Herzog and Jeanne Vonhof issued the decision,...
Astros play the Mariners in series rubber match

LINE: Astros -145, Mariners +124; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros and Seattle Mariners play on Wednesday with the three-game series tied 1-1. Houston is 36-20 overall and 15-7 at home. The Astros have a 19-3 record in games when they did not give up a home run.
Blue Jays take on the Royals after Kirk's 4-hit game

LINE: Blue Jays -228, Royals +189; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays play the Kansas City Royals after Alejandro Kirk's four-hit game on Tuesday. Kansas City is 9-19 at home and 17-37 overall. The Royals have an 11-7 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.
