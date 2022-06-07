ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crook County, OR

Strong job growth and a decline in local unemployment in Crook County

By Ramona McCallister
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 3 days ago

Crook County's unemployment is fast approaching the record low set before the pandemic in April 2020 of 4.4%

Crook and Jefferson counties saw upward revisions to employment levels at the end of 2021.

Recent revisions to the employment situation revealed that job growth had been slower at the end of 2021 than initially estimated for Deschutes County. Although employment was revised down, the county remains in an expansion with total nonfarm employment above pre-pandemic peaks.

Strong job growth led to continued declines in local area unemployment rates in April.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AX9LX_0g2njTkn00

Crook County

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell to 5.0% in April, down from a revised rate of 5.2% in March. The unemployment rate is fast approaching the record low set before the pandemic in April 2020, when it was 4.4%.

Crook County added 120 jobs in April, with typical gains for this time of year. Employment levels in Crook County are up 11% from pre-pandemic levels in February 2020 (+760 jobs).

Recent revisions revealed that the recovery and expansion from the COVID-19 pandemic has been stronger than initially estimated. Not only did Crook County recover from the pandemic losses, but total nonfarm employment is now higher than its previous peak in 2007.

The county added 500 jobs in the last year (+7.4%). Job gains continue to be dominated by information and construction, each adding 140 jobs over the past year. There was also a notable gain of 80 jobs in professional and business services. Most of this growth is associated with the data centers in Prineville. The only losses were a modest decline of 20 jobs in private education and health services and 10 jobs in federal agencies.

Although employers continue to report a large amount of job vacancies to fill, Damon Runberg, Regional Economist who serves the East Cascades for the Oregon Employment Department, offered some insight into this phenomenon.

"We have a tremendous amount of openings for a variety of reasons," Runberg elaborated. "First, Crook County is in an expansion as the total employment base has blown past the pre-pandemic levels. Much of this is centered around continued expansion at the data centers. The local labor force has not expanded at the same pace of these jobs being created leaving a shortage of workers to fill many of them. Second, demand for goods and services was elevated during much of 2021 due to excess savings. Many of us were unable to spend money early in the pandemic and most Americans had extra cash in their pockets from stimulus, which led to a rapid increase in savings."

He went on to say that when folks started spending this money, it resulted in a massive increase in the demand for many goods and services. The demand was so high that many businesses were unable to keep up at previous employment levels and were forced to hire additional workers to meet the need.

When looking at leisure and hospitality, the numbers have remained stagnant. Manufacturing also remained unchanged from April 2021 to April 2022. Trade, transportation, and utilities added a modest 10 jobs.

"Leisure and hospitality has fully recovered from the pandemic losses in Crook County," added Runberg. "The growth has slowed dramatically since they recovered towards the end of last year. Leisure and hospitality employment tracks closely with population size. Bouncing back to pre-pandemic levels then growing slowly (as we are seeing now) is consistent with what I would have expected."

Jefferson County

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 4.8% in April, down from 4.9% in March. The unemployment rate is fast approaching levels in April 2020 when it was 4.1% before the first impacts from COVID-19.

Total nonfarm employment rose by 150 jobs in April, a normal pace of hiring for this time of year. Recent revisions using payroll tax records revealed that hiring was stronger than initially estimated. Employment levels in Jefferson County remain down 40 jobs (-0.5%) from levels just before the onset of the pandemic in February 2020.

Jefferson County added 170 jobs over the past year (+2.6%). Job gains were concentrated in leisure and hospitality (+90 jobs) and wood product manufacturing (+50 jobs). Job losses over the past year were limited to just private education and health services and transportation, warehousing, and utilities, each sector declining by a modest 20 jobs.

Deschutes County

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 3.5% in April, down from 3.6% in March. The difference between today's unemployment rate and the record low level of 3.3% before the onset of the pandemic is not statistically significant.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates that Deschutes County added 810 jobs in April, typical gains for this time of year. Recent revisions using payroll tax records showed that hiring at the end of 2021 was slower than initially estimated. Despite this downward revision employment estimates for April 2022 exceeded February 2020 levels before the onset of the pandemic by 740 jobs (+1%).

Deschutes County's total nonfarm employment expanded by 2.3% (+2,020 jobs) from April 2021. The largest share of these gains remains in the leisure and hospitality sector, adding 1,210 jobs in the past year (+10.3%) as the industry bounces back from COVID-19 impacts. The only other industry to post large job gains over the past year was manufacturing, with a gain of 400 jobs (+7.2%). A few sectors began posting job losses, including both federal and state government agencies (-5.2%); retail trade (-2.8%); and information (-2.3%).

You count on us to stay informed and we depend on you to fund our efforts. Quality local journalism takes time and money. Please support us to protect the future of community journalism.

Comments / 0

Related
Woodburn Independent

ARPA pours federal dollars into Marion County

Communities receive funding for water, sewer and broadband infrastructure projects.Several communities in the north Marion County region were among the recipients of American Rescue Plan Act funding allotted for specific projects and approved by the Marion County Commissioners on June 8. Marion County Finance Department Grants Manager Debbie Gregg, Contracts and Procurement Manager Camber Schlag and Community Development Manager Chris Eppley recently met with county commissioners to discuss the funded projects, which were retroactive from March 3, 2021, through Dec. 31, 2026. Among the ARPA grants and projects were: • City of Donald for the New City Drinking Wells...
MARION COUNTY, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Deschutes County, OR
Jefferson County, OR
Government
Local
Oregon Business
Deschutes County, OR
Government
Local
Oregon Government
Deschutes County, OR
Business
Crook County, OR
Government
Jefferson County, OR
Business
County
Jefferson County, OR
City
Prineville, OR
County
Crook County, OR
Portland Tribune

LETTERS: Two perspectives on need in Washington County

The Times publishes reader perspectives in the form of letters to the editor every Thursday. Editor's note: Have a letter to share? Email your thoughts to Editor-in-Chief Mark Miller at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.. Letters should be no more than 400 words. All submissions must include the name and hometown of the author. Submissions should not include profane or defamatory language. We may lightly edit submissions for style and clarity. We encourage writers to suggest their own headline when submitting a letter; otherwise, a headline may be generated based on the contents of the letter.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
Portland Tribune

Lake Oswego City Council favors investment in emergency response

The city is considering hiring a part-time staffer to coordinate efforts to bolster the community's readiness in case of extreme events. After dealing with severe and persistent weather events over the past couple of years, the city of Lake Oswego is considering hiring a part-time employee, sharing a staff member with another jurisdiction or seeking a contractor to facilitate emergency management efforts. The Lake Oswego City Council gave staff members the directive to pursue this possibility during a meeting Tuesday, June 7.
LAKE OSWEGO, OR
Portland Tribune

Water Bank pilot project breaks ground, hits barriers

Effort to share water between districts reveals obstacles irrigators pledge to tackle. Players in the Deschutes River Basin got creative with centuries-old water laws this year as two irrigation districts took a step toward sharing water. Patrons in the Central Oregon Irrigation District leased water from about 90 acres to North Unit Irrigation District, far short of the 1,200-acre limit COID set. That could mean up to 387 acre feet of additional water for North Unit, depending on how the drought limits water to COID. At first glance, that may not seem like a success — but that depends on how you measure success.
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unemployment Rates#Retail Trade#7 4
Portland Tribune

Interested in running for West Linn City Council?

Candidates' applications are being accepted until Sept. 6 for two open seats. The city of West Linn is now accepting candidate filings from residents interested in serving on the West Linn City Council. Two of the council's five positions are up for election in November. Those seats are currently held...
WEST LINN, OR
Portland Tribune

Multnomah Safe Rest Village could open by mid-June

Southwest Portland lot at Sears Armory will be the first Safe Rest Village to open The first Safe Rest Village in Portland is slated to start accepting residents as soon as next week. At the Sears Armory parking lot in Southwest Portland's Multnomah Village neighborhood, 30 white Pallet shelter pods will soon be occupied by previously unsheltered residents living on Portland's streets. On Thursday, June 9, volunteers with the newly formed Friends of Multnomah Safe Rest Village dropped off new pillows and blankets as welcome gifts. "It's a group that we started because we wanted to make sure that...
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
yamhilladvocate.com

Progressive Yamhill Organizes Anti-Gun Rally, Wants All Oregon Firearm Owners to Be Required to Obtain a License

Progressive Yamhill is at it again. As previously reported, Progressive Yamhill is a registered chapter of Indivisible.org, a national group of extremists who provide support and funding to Antifa groups, and which organize many astroturfing campaigns to trick local residents into supporting fringe causes such as defunding police and closing prisons, indoctrinating children into sexual fetishes using public institutions such as schools and libraries, and who organize the harassment of any public officials who don’t align with their radical agendas.
OREGON STATE
Klamath Alerts

Governor Kate Brown Visits Klamath Tribes

(Salem, OR) — Governor Kate Brown traveled to Chiloquin this week, where she visited the Klamath Tribes, including the newly elected Tribal Chair Clayton Dumont, Tribal Council Members and members of the Klamath Tribes Youth Council. During the visit, the Governor visited the Tribe’s fish rearing ponds and water quality lab and discussed water issues, wildfire, and child welfare with Tribal leaders.
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Oregon State Hospital needs to comply with court order, report says

An independent expert has called on the Oregon State Hospital to step up discharges and admit patients waiting in jail more quickly to ease the continuing backlog of demand for beds. The hospital is under a federal court order to admit aid-and-assist patients within seven days. They are patients in jail awaiting mental health treatment […] The post Oregon State Hospital needs to comply with court order, report says appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
West Linn Tidings

City Manager Jerry Gabrielatos to leave West Linn

Less than two years in, Jerry Gabrielatos announces departure from city of West LinnWest Linn City Manager Jerry Gabrielatos announced at a City Council meeting Monday, June 6, his intent to leave the city when his contract expires later this summer. "It has been an honor and privilege to serve as city manager, but I will be moving on as well. My last day on my contract is August 31," Gabrielatos said. "I am very grateful for the opportunity to have worked with you. It has been a tremendous experience and I'm very appreciative of it. I'm also grateful...
WEST LINN, OR
Herald and News

Klamath County aims at wild dogs killing livestock

Klamath County is looking at new regulations governing dogs who kill or injure livestock including clarifying language governing when farmers and ranchers can potentially kill wild dogs. The Klamath County Board of Commissioners got a first look at a new measure related to roaming dogs who attack livestock at its...
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
bendsource.com

Shutoff Shutdown Shut Down

The Bend utilities department will resume water shutoffs for delinquent payments on July 1, after two years of allowing people who hadn't paid their bills to keep drawing City water. City Manager Eric King issued an emergency declaration suspending water service shutoffs in March 2020 due to the pandemic. The order was due to expire on June 30, 2021, but technical difficulties forced utility director Mike Buettner to extended the order for another year.
BEND, OR
Portland Tribune

Portland Tribune

Portland, OR
2K+
Followers
23K+
Post
617K+
Views
ABOUT

Portland Tribune offers enterprising reporting that attracts readers who are affluent, highly educated and committed to understanding local Portland Issues.

 https://pamplinmedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy