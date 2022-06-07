ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Neve Campbell exits Scream 6 over pay dispute

By Louis Chilton
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19YIgB_0g2nizq800

Neve Campbell has dropped out of the forthcoming Scream sequel over a pay dispute.

The actor has played lead character Sidney Prescott in all five previous entries in the hit horror franchise, most recently in this year’s Scream .

While the next film in the franchise has already been given the go-ahead, Campbell revealed yesterday (6 June) that she would not be returning.

“Sadly, I won’t be making the next Scream film,” Campbell said in a statement to Variety . “As a woman I have had to work extremely hard in my career to establish my value, especially when it comes to Scream .

“I felt the offer that was presented to me did not equate to the value I have brought to the franchise. It’s been a very difficult decision to move on. To all my Scream fans, I love you.”

The actor added that her fans had always been “incrediblly supportive”, and that she was “forever grateful” to what the franchise had “given [her] over the past 25 years”.

The first Scream was released in 1996, and was immediately embraced for its genre-literate, subversive spin on classic horror tropes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hZSig_0g2nizq800

The Independent has contacted Parmount Pictures and the film’s directors for comment.

Scream (2022) was met with mixed reviews when it debuted earlier this year. In a four-star write-up for The Independent , Clarisse Loughrey wrote: “The latest Scream, the fifth in the franchise, doesn’t try to fix what isn’t broken.

“It’s a little metatextual analysis served up with a generous side of guts and gore, stabbing its cake and eating it with gleeful abandon.”

