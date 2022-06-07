ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 Things Teachers Can Do to Recharge over the Summer

Cover picture for the article5 Things Teachers Can Do to Recharge over the Summer. “Almost everything will work again if you unplug it for a few minutes . . . including you.”― Anne Lamott. There is no tired like “teacher tired,” and these past few years have put that to the test. More than half...

The Case for Training Teachers in Object-Based Learning

If active teaching is the goal, there is no better approach than to use objects. Objects are a tangible representation of concepts that have the ability to spark curiosity, make tangible connections to abstract ideas, develop skills, extend knowledge, and encourage close looking and examination. In addition, close looking at objects requires no particular content expertise, leveling the playing field for all learners. While museums are amazing places to visit to examine objects with students, the drawer of an old sewing machine, or the science department storage closet that has not been emptied in decades provides teachers with all manner of interesting objects to examine with their students.
