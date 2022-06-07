5 Things Teachers Can Do to Recharge over the Summer

If active teaching is the goal, there is no better approach than to use objects. Objects are a tangible representation of concepts that have the ability to spark curiosity, make tangible connections to abstract ideas, develop skills, extend knowledge, and encourage close looking and examination. In addition, close looking at objects requires no particular content expertise, leveling the playing field for all learners. While museums are amazing places to visit to examine objects with students, the drawer of an old sewing machine, or the science department storage closet that has not been emptied in decades provides teachers with all manner of interesting objects to examine with their students.

EDUCATION ・ 2 DAYS AGO