Melbourne Beach, FL

Students harvest life lessons along with veggies, herbs and fruits

By Maria Sonnenberg -
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen the pandemic closed down schools, Gemini Elementary School third grader Copeland Watters was bereft, not so much about missing in-person classes and catching up with friends, but about not being able to enjoy the school garden. “The children come home and all they want to talk about is...

hometownnewsbrevard.com

Annual Cocoa Beach Pirate Festival being held from June 10-12

COCOA BEACH - The 11th annual Cocoa Beach Pirate Festival is set to be held once again from Friday-Sunday at the International Palms Resort and Conference Center, located at 1300 N. Atlantic Ave., in Cocoa Beach. The festival will feature live music, including performances by Keith Anthony Barbie, For Love...
click orlando

💵 5 things to do in Central Florida under $25

ORLANDO, Fla. – With record-setting gas prices and increasing costs for major attractions, we’re all trying to have some fun on a budget. Visit Orlando is a great resource to find unique attractions in and around Central Florida. [TRENDING: Orlando’s first transgender homecoming queen graduates high school |...
ORLANDO, FL
WSVN-TV

Kroger is coming to South Florida

(WSVN) - Kroger, America’s largest grocery retailer, is coming to South Florida. The retailer announced the opening of its first facility. It will allow families to get their groceries and essential items delivered to their doors using refrigerated vans. The main operating facility, located in Groveland, will also bring...
FLORIDA STATE
bungalower

Four Orlando restaurants awarded Michelin stars

We told you HERE in November 2021 that Michelin was bringing its popular series of restaurant guides to Florida for the first time at the bequest of Visit Florida, and they have finally shared their first rounds of awards for the Sunshine State. Four Orlando-based restaurants were awarded the coveted...
ORLANDO, FL
hometownnewsbrevard.com

‘MelBOOM’ to present Fourth of July fireworks

BREVARD COUNTY — A spectacular air show and fireworks display could be the perfect ending to another Fourth of July, and the city of Melbourne is inviting the public to come out and enjoy it. “MelBOOM” will return for another year of fun on Monday, July 4 at Front...
MELBOURNE, FL
click orlando

Maxwell C. King Center for the Performing Arts announces 2022-23 Broadway season

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Broadway is back at Melbourne’s Maxwell C. King Center for the Performing Arts. Whether you want to see six merry murderesses jazzing up a jail, hear an unconventional cacophony of music made by household objects, regale in the larger-than-life legends that are Emilio and Gloria Estefan and Aretha Franklin or toast to life in a Jewish community hidden away in Russia, the Brevard County performing arts center has something for all audiences.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Roaches, including 22 dead ones ‘on rodent glue trap,’ cited among 2 restaurants shut last week

Rodent droppings under sugar and flour containers, a dead roach near the hot buffet, and live roaches crawling inside boxes of trash bags plagued two restaurants temporarily ordered shut last week by state inspectors. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. ...
PALM BEACH, FL
orlandoweekly.com

Millions of dollars in cocaine found by authorities after failed hand-off at Winter Park vegan restaurant

Investigators found millions of dollars in cocaine after witnessing a hand-off of a duffel bag full of the stuff outside Winter Park vegan restaurant Ethos Vegan Kitchen. According to an affadavit, investigators from the Department of Homeland Security were following Wayne Stout, Jr. as part of an investigation into money laundering. In the process of tailing Stout, they say they watched him rent a car, pull several coolers and bags out of an Orlando storage unit on Edgewater Drive and hand one bag off to another man in the parking lot of Ethos.
WINTER PARK, FL
spacecoastliving.com

Special Section

With rockets launching almost every week, there is a renewed interest in America’s space program. People line the beaches and roadways surrounding Kennedy Space Center in Florida to watch rockets launched from pads 39A and 39B, and the adjoining Canaveral Space Force Base pads. Since the opening of NASA’s Kennedy Space Center 60 years ago, large crowds have been coming to Brevard County for a firsthand experience as the race for the moon heated up. For a comprehensive look at the space program, tourists can head to KSC’s visitors complex.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
Orlando Date Night Guide

Dive into Florida’s Best Tubing Destinations this Summer

Florida has one of the largest concentrations of natural springs in the world. In fact, the Florida Department of Environmental Protection says the Sunshine State boasts more than 900 natural springs. About 40 are open to the public and, yes, a tube can make for a great exploration vessel. Explore Florida’s waterways by hopping into a tube to drift alongside your partner. Here are our picks for the best places to go tubing in Florida.
ORLANDO, FL
hometownnewsvolusia.com

Helper’s family needs some help in South Daytona

Danny Garcia, a code enforcement officers with the Daytona Beach Police Department since 2002, goes out of his way to help anyone he can, especially neighbors. Whether it is trimming neighbors' lawns or trees for little or no cost, making household repairs or pressure cleaning the driveway of an elderly friend, Mr. Garcia goes above and beyond to help others time and again.
SOUTH DAYTONA, FL
spacecoastliving.com

Kennedy Space Center celebrates 60 years

It happened 60 years ago come July 1. Merritt Island was officially designated the U.S. space program’s Launch Operations Center — which a year later would become known as the Kennedy Space Center — under NASA. While the Air Force had been performing test missile operations at Cape Canaveral since the 1950s, launch operations had been run under the Marshall Flight Center in Huntsville. The new designation of Launch Operations Center made nearby Merritt Island the primary launch center of human spaceflight and at the center of the U.S. space program. The July 1, 1962, designation had been taken under President John F. Kennedy’s goal announced a year earlier of landing men on the moon by 1970. Seven days after Kennedy’s assassination, President Lyndon Johnson designated the LOC as the John F. Kennedy Space Center, where the Apollo program would achieve the goal of landing man on the moon and where the skylab and space shuttle programs would be launched. Today, the center, which consists of about 700 buildings grouped across 144,000 acres, continues to serve as the primary launch site for robotic and commercial crew missions. The acreage also includes the Merritt Island National Wildlife Refuge, a habitat for more than 150 species of plants and animals. NASA is on track for 65 launches on the Space Coast in 2022. During its six decades, the Kennedy Space Center has created a thriving economy focused on research and development in aeronautics in what today is widely known as the Space Coast. NASA estimates its impact on Florida at $5.2 billion annually, with the agency employing 12,000 people. KSC affects every aspect of the Brevard economy, from the hospitality industry and its popular Kennedy Space Center Visitor Center to the many high-tech space contracts that have set up operations in Brevard. The Kennedy Space Center also remains a source of identity and pride for Brevard, with everything from a sit-com in the 1960s featuring early fictional astronauts to the creation in 1999 of the 321 area code, a salute to the familiar Space Coast launch countdown.
MERRITT ISLAND, FL
veronews.com

Oncologist all in on patient care and advanced therapies

Dr. Raul Storey, an oncologist with Florida Cancer Specialists and Research Institute in Vero Beach, is passionate about helping people through a devastating diagnosis of cancer, not only with his medical expertise, but in other meaningful ways. Now vice-chair of Florida Cancer Specialists Foundation, founded in 2011 as a 502(c)3...
VERO BEACH, FL

