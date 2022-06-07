ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Dustin Johnson hopes for Ryder Cup rethink after calling time on PGA Tour

By Ewan Murray
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CInlL_0g2nX5gK00

The golf world was still reeling from the shock of Sergio García’s resignation from the PGA Tour as Dustin Johnson used a sunny morning on the outskirts of Hemel Hempstead on Tuesday to calmly announce he had done likewise.

The impact of the Saudi Arabia-backed LIV Golf Series, which begins with a $25m (£19.85m) event here on Thursday, continues to reverberate. Nothing is happening in isolation. Hot discussion now surrounds whether Garcia and Johnson, synonymous with the Ryder Cup for their teams, can remain as a part of the biennial event.

“It’s hard to speak on what the consequences will be but for right now, I resigned my membership from the Tour,” said Johnson, the world No 15. “What the consequences are going to be … I can’t comment on how the Tour is going to handle it.”

Related: Dustin Johnson’s act of greed stands out in Saudi Arabia’s vulgar rebranding game | Ewan Murray

Johnson won five matches out of five when the US trounced Europe in September. Last year, the PGA of America’s chief executive, Seth Waugh, was unequivocal. He said: “If someone wants to play on a Ryder Cup for the US, they’re going to need to be a member of the PGA of America and they get that membership through being a member of the tour.”

Johnson, who has about 100 million reasons to support the LIV Series, said he hoped Waugh would rethink his position.

Last week, the PGA of America said it was “premature to speculate on any Ryder Cup implications”. But the PGA Tour, which is expected to outline its stance on exiting members over the next 48 hours, is absolute in its opposition to the Saudi scheme.

Johnson had pledged allegiance to the PGA Tour, where he has accumulated $74m in on-course earnings, as recently as February. “I don’t want to play golf for the rest of my life, which I’ve felt like I was probably going to have to do,” the 37-year-old said. You have to wonder about the scale of his monthly outgoings.

The position of García, a Ryder Cup hero in European context, is different. He has not resigned from the DP World, formerly European, Tour. While that body also stands against the LIV Series, nothing has been said by them in public or to players regarding the scale of sanctions or Ryder Cup cost for those who tee up at Centurion. García will bide his time before making any call on Europe.

Enter Kevin Na. Last Saturday, he became the first player to announce he was leaving the PGA Tour to pursue LIV riches . Na believes it is far from a given players will be ostracised from the Ryder Cup. “I don’t think that’s going to happen,” he said.

“Whether I’m right or wrong, I don’t know, but I’m saying that as of now, nobody has made an announcement about ‘You’re not being eligible for the Ryder Cup.’ Doesn’t the Ryder Cup want the best players playing for the tournament?”

Pressed on Waugh’s sentiment, Na added with a smile: “Rules can always change.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2A6vc1_0g2nX5gK00
A view of the 18th green during practice. Photograph: Paul Childs/Action Images/Reuters

Louis Oosthuizen, Charl Schwartzel and Branden Grace have also tendered PGA Tour resignation. That has consequences for the Presidents Cup, presided over by the PGA Tour and in which the South African trio have been regular participants.

Na spoke positively about the PGA Tour, with his depiction leaving the inference that he simply could not be bothered with a potential courtroom battle over playing status.

“I have nothing but love and thanks for PGA Tour, what it’s done for my career for the 19 years that I’ve played it,” said the world No 34. “I don’t want to be in a legal battle with where I’ve worked for 19 years. I just didn’t want to be a part of that.

“I wanted to be more positive going into LIV. I didn’t want any negativity going towards my new chapter of my new career. This has the potential to have the best players in the world and to be maybe the best tour in the world.”

Explanations for featuring on this stage ranged from mildly convincing to woefully lame. Graeme McDowell nudged depressingly close to the domain of ‘I am not a politician’ when asked how he could square involvement with effectively working as an extension of a Saudi PR machine.

“I wish I had the ability to be able to have that conversation with you,” the Northern Irishman said. “If we tried to cure geopolitical situations in every country in the world that we play golf in, we wouldn’t play a lot of golf. It’s a really hard question to answer.

“We’re just here to focus on the golf and what it does globally for the role models that these guys are and that we are.”

A dozen captains for the $5m team element of this tournament were confirmed. So, too, names as ranged from “Cleeks” to “Fire Balls.” Ari Fleischer, best known for his role at the White House and advocacy of the invasion of Iraq, opened press conferences with a range of soft-ball questions. One journalist, irate at not being permitted a poser to Na, asked Fleischer if he was the recipient of “blood money” during an unseemly kerfuffle at the media-centre door.

All this before Phil Mickelson has sat behind a microphone. We really are living in the most extraordinary of golfing times.

Comments / 18

Related
The Guardian

Elizabeth Rose obituary

My daughter, Elizabeth Rose, who has died aged 33 from the effects of Crohn’s disease, was a talented artist and curator and disability advocate who documented her illness on social media. Elizabeth developed Crohn’s in her teenage years and thereafter led an extraordinary artistic life, despite the steady progression...
golfmagic.com

SIX more PGA Tour players expected to join LIV Golf after Bryson DeChambeau

Bryson DeChambeau was officially confirmed as a new LIV Golf player today, and it would appear six more notable PGA Tour names could be joining him. According to multiple reports during the second round of the LIV Golf Invitational London event at Centurion Club today, Patrick Reed, Rickie Fowler, Matt Wolff, Pat Perez, Bubba Watson and Jason Kokrak are on the cusp of adding their names to the growing list.
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Mickelson
Person
Ari Fleischer
The Spun

Dustin Johnson Reveals Length Of LIV Golf Contract

Dustin Johnson has already resigned from the PGA Tour and announced his commitment to LIV Golf. However, the public wasn't aware about the length of his contract with the Saudi-backed league. On Friday, the two-time major champion revealed that he has committed to four years of LIV Golf events. This...
GOLF
ClutchPoints

Phil Mickelson’s Wife: Amy Mickelson

Phil Mickelson is an American professional golfer and is considered to be one of the most decorated golfers that the sport has ever seen as he has won 45 events including one Open Championship, two PGA Championships, and three Masters titles. He has spent more than 25 years in the top 50 of the Official World Golf Ranking and over 700 weeks in the top 10. He is also a life member of the PGA tour. In 2012, Phil Mickelson has been inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame. In this article, however, we will not be talking about the champion golfer. We are here to talk about Phil Mickelson’s wife Amy Mickelson.
CANCER
The Spun

Tiger Woods Reveals If He's Reached Out To Phil Mickelson

The PGA Championship will receive a major infusion of star power with Tiger Woods competing. However, Phil Mickelson won't be at Southern Hills Country Club to defend his 2021 victory. Mickelson, who hasn't participated in a PGA Tour event since January, withdrew from the tournament field on Friday. His status...
OKLAHOMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ryder Cup#Presidents Cup#Pga#Hemel Hempstead#Liv Golf Series
The Spun

Jim Nantz Has 1 Word To Describe Players Leaving PGA Tour: Fans React

The PGA Tour had a turbulent week as multiple stars left for LIV Golf. Jim Nantz of CBS Sports gave his thoughts on the multiple departures on Saturday afternoon. The iconic sports commentator thinks decisions made by golfers like Phil Mickelson and Dustin Johnson is a "betrayal" of the PGA Tour as a whole.
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Bryson DeChambeau dumped by major sponsor after he joins LIV Golf

Barely a week ago Bryson DeChambeau admitted he felt like it was too risky to jump the PGA Tour ship. Now it appears that it is a chance DeChambeau is willing to take, but it comes with ramifications. Rocket Mortgage has formally cut ties with the 28-year-old former U.S. Open...
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
Country
Iraq
NewsBreak
Sports
The Guardian

Justin Bieber cancels shows after half of face left paralysed by virus

Justin Bieber has cancelled a series of shows on his latest tour after a virus caused “full paralysis” on one side of his face. The Canadian popstar said he had been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome after a virus had damaged the nerves in his ear. He said he was suffering a “pretty serious” case in a video he posted to his Instagram page.
CELEBRITIES
Golf Digest

Here is the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2022 LIV Golf Invitational London

It’s been the foundation of nearly everything written, spoken and otherwise uttered about the LIV Golf Invitational Series. The idea from its inception is that these tournaments would be limited-field, 54-hole, no-cut events but, most importantly, that they would be contested for massive prize money payouts. On Saturday at The Centurion Club outside of London, that will come to fruition for the first time when a winner of the inaugural tournament emerges and is awarded the largest payday in pro golf history—$4 million.
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Golf legend Jack Nicklaus sued by Nicklaus Companies

18-time major winning legend Jack Nicklaus is being sued by Nicklaus Companies for breach of contract, tortious interference and breach of fiduciary duty. As reported by Sports Illustrated, a complaint was filed by Nicklaus Companies to the Supreme Court against the Golden Bear on May 13. According to the complaint,...
ECONOMY
golfmagic.com

DP World Tour breaks silence on LIV Golf rebels' Scottish Open status

The DP World Tour says it is undecided on the fate of the LIV Golf rebels' status at the Genesis Scottish Open. The circuit, formerly known as the European Tour, has stayed silent through the LIV Golf drama but the PGA Tour finally took action yesterday afternoon. They are in...
GOLF
The Guardian

The Guardian

310K+
Followers
77K+
Post
129M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy