Winona Lake, IN

Don Holle — UPDATED

By Stasia Hudak
inkfreenews.com
 4 days ago

Don M. Holle, 92, Grace Village Retirement Community, Winona Lake, died at 10:00 a.m. Friday, June 3, 2022, at Grace Village...

www.inkfreenews.com

inkfreenews.com

Michael Harford — UPDATED

Michael J. Harford, 68, North Manchester, died May 31, 2022, at his home. He was born July 23, 1953. The loving memory of Michael J. Harford will be forever cherished by his companion, Lisa Iversen, North Manchester; father, Jack Harford, Sonoma, Calif.; son, Ian (Sheena) Harford, Salt Lake City, Utah; sister, Sharlene Gianopoulos, Scotts Valley, Calif.; and stepchildren, Sean Lindland, and Kim Lindland.
NORTH MANCHESTER, IN
inkfreenews.com

Pamela Thomas

Pamela K. Thomas, 68, Plymouth, died Thursday, June 9, 2022, in St. Joseph Medical Center, Mishawaka. She was born Nov. 4, 1953. She is survived by her companion, Harold Marsh, Plymouth; her daughter, Rhonda (Chris) Frank, North Webster; her son, Aaron (Stacy) Thomas, Indianapolis; three grandchildren; her brothers, Roger (Cindy) Whittaker, Plymouth, David (Janis) Whittaker, Plymouth and Neal Whittaker, Michigan City; and her sister, Vicky (David) Rich, Plymouth.
PLYMOUTH, IN
inkfreenews.com

Randy Sorrell

Randy J. Sorrell, 54, Marion, died at 10:46 p.m. Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at his home. He was born Sep. 5, 1967. He is survived by his mother, Judy Julian, Marion; sister, Judy (Lewis) Hudson, Marion; and brother, Alex (Kayla) Julian, Wabash. Grandstaff-Hentgen Funeral Service is in charge of arrangements.
MARION, IN
inkfreenews.com

Lester ‘Pete’ Keister

Lester T. “Pete” Keister, 91, Albion, died at 6:30 a.m. June 7, 2022, at Waterford Crossing Healthcare, Goshen. He was born Sep. 26, 1930. He married Grace Shanabarger on July 7, 1951; she preceded him in death. He is survived by his son, Gary (Norma) Keister, Goshen; two...
GOSHEN, IN
inkfreenews.com

Verna Schmidlin

Verna Schmidlin, 66, Goshen, died Monday, June 6, 2022, at her home. She was born Feb. 15, 1956. She married David Schmidlin on Aug. 16, 1980; he survives. She is also survived by her mother, Alice (Jarvis) Wiskotoni, Punta Gorda, Fla.; her four children, Brent Schmidlin, Warsaw, John (Elizabeth) Schmidlin, Goshen, Amanda Schmidlin, Raeford, N.C. and Corey Schmidlin, Taylors, S.C.; three grandchildren; and her six siblings, Debbie Marvel, Lana (Del Mar) Powers and Carol Rans, all of Punta Gorda, Fla., Alice (Marty) Oltman, Nappanee, and Patsy (Leonard) Brownlee and Joe Wiskotoni, both of South Bend.
GOSHEN, IN
inkfreenews.com

Alicia Grossman

Alicia Ann Grossman, 59, Elkhart, died Thursday, June 2, 2022, at her home. She was born March 14, 1963. She is survived by her father; three children, Ryan (Ericka) Williams, Elkhart, David (Julia) Grossman, Milford and Karissa (Sean) Cale, Goshen; eight grandchildren; and three siblings, Marilyn Morange, Sarasota, Florida, Robert Holcomb, Goshen and Greg Howell, Tennessee.
ELKHART, IN
inkfreenews.com

Paul DeTurk

Paul Francis DeTurk, 69, Columbia City, died at 9:09 p.m. Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne. He was born Nov. 18, 1952. He married Rita Sledge; she preceded him in death. Smith and Sons Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
COLUMBIA CITY, IN
inkfreenews.com

Martin ‘Marty’ Easterday — UPDATED

Martin Ross “Marty” Easterday, 71, Tippecanoe, died at 3:00 p.m. Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at his home. He was born May 18, 1951. He is survived by his mother, Melba M. Easterday, Culver; daughter Kaley (John) Easterday-Zimmerer, Logansport; two grandchildren; significant other, Penny Napier-Harrellson, Tippecanoe; and two brothers, Thomas (Suzy) Easterday, Yukon, Okla. and James Easterday, Plymouth.
TIPPECANOE, IN
inkfreenews.com

Kosciusko County Court News

The following small claims have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court III, Judge Chad Miner presiding:. Glenbrook Credit Acceptance Corp. v. The following civil collections have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court IV, Judge Chris Kehler presiding:. Communitywide FCU v. Don Barton III, $9,984.10. Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Crystal Bonee,...
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
inkfreenews.com

Ruth Leitch

Ruth E. (Miller) Leitch, 92, Churubusco, died June 7, 2022, at Lutheran Life Villages. She was born Oct. 6, 1929. She married Kenneth Leitch Jr. on June 5, 1963; he preceded her in death. Ruth is survived by four daughters, Ellen (Gary) Smith, Valeria (Jerry) Cheek, Jeannette (Gary) Petelle and...
CHURUBUSCO, IN
inkfreenews.com

Ellen Henney

Ellen Jeannette Henney, 93, Columbia City, died at 10:55 p.m. Monday, June 6, 2022, at Parkview Whitley. She was born Aug. 28, 1928. She married William Henney on Oct. 16, 1949; he survives. She is also children, Bill Henney, Columbia City, Tom (Julie) Henney, Columbia City, Nancy (Kent) Lefever, Angola,...
COLUMBIA CITY, IN
inkfreenews.com

Betty Jane Weaver

Betty Jane Esther Weaver, 86, Merrillville, died June 7, 2022. She is preceded in death by her husband, Ray L. Weaver; her parents, Hilda Esther Maki and Erick Wilho Niemi; and her daughter, Faith C. Sanford. Betty Jane is survived by her children, Kelly “Naomi” (Kathy) Casey, Paul (Annette) Weaver,...
MERRILLVILLE, IN
inkfreenews.com

Mike Almon To Perform In Central Park On Friday

WARSAW — Mike Almon, a 70s/country artist, will perform with a guest from 7-8:30 p.m. Friday, June 10, at the Central Park Plaza in Warsaw. Twisted Tiki, a food truck, will also be in the area at that time. This free concert is part of Warsaw’s Summer Concert Series....
WARSAW, IN
inkfreenews.com

Camp Crosley Is NWTTCC’s June Member Of The Month

Susan Stump, chamber director, The Papers; Jeanna Muller, Camp Crosley; and Paula Miller, chamber director, Paula Miller Farm. In back are Emily Shipley, chamber president, Dixie Haven; Mark Battig, executive director, Camp Crosley; Nick Raines, Camp Crosley; Gwen Fuchs, chamber director, Northwest Bank; and Chris Trowbridge, chamber director, Maverick Promotions. Photo provided by North Webster Tippecanoe Township Chamber of Commerce.
NORTH WEBSTER, IN
inkfreenews.com

Vicki Brown

Vicki Brown, 72, Syracuse, died May 22, 2022, in Land o’ Lakes, Fla. She married Rodger Brown on Sept. 12, 1970; he survives. She is also survived by her children, Kory Brown and Jody Martin; mother, Catherine Geiger; four grandchildren; sisters, Trudy Fetters, and Kim Pattison. Eastlund Funeral Home,...
SYRACUSE, IN
inkfreenews.com

Baumgartner Replaces Brown On Oakwood Cemetery Board

WARSAW — Art Brown has resigned from his position on the Oakwood Cemetery Board of Regents, citing conflicts with his work schedule. This was announced at the board’s meeting on Thursday, June 9. Dave Baumgartner, who previously served on the Board of Regents through March 2019, is replacing...
WARSAW, IN
inkfreenews.com

Grace College Student Helps Display Local Art Through Internship

WARSAW — Art is all around you, but sometimes, you might not know where to find it. And if you reside in Kosciusko County, you might not realize just how much art the community has to offer. These were the realities that catalyzed Kosciusko Economic Development Corporation (KEDCO) and...
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
inkfreenews.com

Juneteenth Celebration Set For June 11

WARSAW — One Warsaw in partnership with Zimmer Biomet’s ABLE employee resource group is hosting a Juneteenth celebration on Saturday, June 11. It will be 6-8 p.m. at Center Lake Pavilion, 119 E. Canal St., Warsaw. Speakers at the event include David Neff, Joe Banks, Lakesha Green and...
WARSAW, IN
inkfreenews.com

Area Accident Reports

Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accidents:. 5:53 a.m. Friday, June 10, North SR 13, north of East CR 500N, North Webster. Driver: Harold L. Fretz, 52, East CR 225S, Warsaw. Fretz’s vehicle left the roadway and traveled in a ditch. It hit an embankment and went airborne, eventually coming to a rest on its top in a field. Fretz had to be extricated from the vehicle. He was transported to the hospital for a head injury. Damage: Up to $25,000.
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
inkfreenews.com

Merlin Miller

Merlin Jay Miller, 43, New Paris, died Monday morning, June 6, 2022. He was born Jan. 31, 1979. He married Tina Lehman on April 8, 2006; she survives. He is also survived by five children, Brendon James, Ethan Jacob, Weston Jay, Alaina Jalene and Kenton Jayme; parents, Willard and Viola Miller, New Paris; in-laws, David and Rhoda Lehman, Nappanee; seven siblings, Marlin (Nora) Miller, Nappanee, Owen (Nichole) Miller, Elkhart, Sue Helmuth, Nappanee, Lee (Rosa) Miller, Nappanee, Inez (Harley) Lehman, Goshen, Glen (Ruth) Miller, Goshen and Mary (Faron) Yoder, Millersburg; and four brothers and sisters-in-law, Myron (Kristin) Lehman, Nappanee, Marla (Perry) Yoder, Nappanee, Larry (Carolyn) Lehman, Wakarusa and Dorene (Lyle) Miller, Nappanee.
NEW PARIS, IN

