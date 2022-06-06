ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warsaw, IN

Gabriel Rhodes — PENDING

By Stasia Hudak
inkfreenews.com
 4 days ago

Gabriel Rhodes, 26, Warsaw, formerly of...

www.inkfreenews.com

Comments / 0

inkfreenews.com

John Loucks

John Loucks, 89, New Paris, died at 7:35 p.m. Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at Goshen General Hospital. He was born Dec. 17, 1932. He married Marilyn Pippenger on July 2, 1952; she preceded him in death. He is survived by his five children, Brenda Loucks, Frankfort, Cindy Loucks, Goshen, Janet...
NEW PARIS, IN
inkfreenews.com

Pamela Thomas

Pamela K. Thomas, 68, Plymouth, died Thursday, June 9, 2022, in St. Joseph Medical Center, Mishawaka. She was born Nov. 4, 1953. She is survived by her companion, Harold Marsh, Plymouth; her daughter, Rhonda (Chris) Frank, North Webster; her son, Aaron (Stacy) Thomas, Indianapolis; three grandchildren; her brothers, Roger (Cindy) Whittaker, Plymouth, David (Janis) Whittaker, Plymouth and Neal Whittaker, Michigan City; and her sister, Vicky (David) Rich, Plymouth.
PLYMOUTH, IN
inkfreenews.com

Verna Schmidlin

Verna Schmidlin, 66, Goshen, died Monday, June 6, 2022, at her home. She was born Feb. 15, 1956. She married David Schmidlin on Aug. 16, 1980; he survives. She is also survived by her mother, Alice (Jarvis) Wiskotoni, Punta Gorda, Fla.; her four children, Brent Schmidlin, Warsaw, John (Elizabeth) Schmidlin, Goshen, Amanda Schmidlin, Raeford, N.C. and Corey Schmidlin, Taylors, S.C.; three grandchildren; and her six siblings, Debbie Marvel, Lana (Del Mar) Powers and Carol Rans, all of Punta Gorda, Fla., Alice (Marty) Oltman, Nappanee, and Patsy (Leonard) Brownlee and Joe Wiskotoni, both of South Bend.
GOSHEN, IN
inkfreenews.com

Twenty-Two Arrested In NET43 Sweep; Fifteen Still Wanted On Warrants

WARSAW — Over the past several months, the Kosciusko County Narcotics Enforcement Team (NET43) conducted undercover operations and covert surveillance which resulted in the Kosciusko Courts issuing arrest warrants for several suspects on drug-related and other miscellaneous charges. During the overnight hours of Wednesday, June 8; and into Thursday,...
WARSAW, IN
City
Milford, IN
City
Warsaw, IN
Indiana State
Indiana Obituaries
Warsaw, IN
Obituaries
inkfreenews.com

Paul DeTurk

Paul Francis DeTurk, 69, Columbia City, died at 9:09 p.m. Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne. He was born Nov. 18, 1952. He married Rita Sledge; she preceded him in death. Smith and Sons Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
COLUMBIA CITY, IN
inkfreenews.com

David ‘Dave’ Frank

David Paul “Dave” Frank, 68, Columbia City, died Thursday, June 2, 2022, at Parkview Hospital Randallia, Fort Wayne. He was born Nov. 8. 1953. He married Jennifer Meyers in 1977; she survives. His is also survived by his children, Adelle (Elizabeth Valera) Frank, Clarkston, Ga., Rachel (Ravish Bhasin)...
COLUMBIA CITY, IN
inkfreenews.com

Susan Raffin

Susan Raffin, 72, died Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, Mishawaka. She was born Jan. 11, 1950. She married Michael Raffin Sr. on Aug. 31, 1974; he preceded her in death. She is survived by Michael (Janee`) Raffin, Jr., Plymouth; two daughters, Gina Raffin-Cambar, New Port...
MISHAWAKA, IN
inkfreenews.com

Kosciusko County Court News

The following small claims have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court III, Judge Chad Miner presiding:. Glenbrook Credit Acceptance Corp. v. The following civil collections have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court IV, Judge Chris Kehler presiding:. Communitywide FCU v. Don Barton III, $9,984.10. Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Crystal Bonee,...
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
inkfreenews.com

Sandra Haggard

Sandra Darlene Haggard, 80, Wabash, died at 3:44 p.m. Monday, June 6, 2022, at her home. She was born Jan. 30, 1942. She married Henry Haggard on Dec. 14, 1991; he preceded her in death. She is survived by four grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; three stepdaughters; one stepson; several stepgrandchildren and...
WABASH, IN
inkfreenews.com

Alicia Grossman

Alicia Ann Grossman, 59, Elkhart, died Thursday, June 2, 2022, at her home. She was born March 14, 1963. She is survived by her father; three children, Ryan (Ericka) Williams, Elkhart, David (Julia) Grossman, Milford and Karissa (Sean) Cale, Goshen; eight grandchildren; and three siblings, Marilyn Morange, Sarasota, Florida, Robert Holcomb, Goshen and Greg Howell, Tennessee.
ELKHART, IN
inkfreenews.com

Lester ‘Pete’ Keister

Lester T. “Pete” Keister, 91, Albion, died at 6:30 a.m. June 7, 2022, at Waterford Crossing Healthcare, Goshen. He was born Sep. 26, 1930. He married Grace Shanabarger on July 7, 1951; she preceded him in death. He is survived by his son, Gary (Norma) Keister, Goshen; two...
GOSHEN, IN
inkfreenews.com

Marty Easterday — PENDING

Marty Easterday, 71, Tippecanoe, died at 3:00 p.m. Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at his residence. Arrangements are pending with Good Family Funeral Home, Rochester.
TIPPECANOE, IN
NewsBreak
Obituaries
inkfreenews.com

Juneteenth Celebration Set For June 11

WARSAW — One Warsaw in partnership with Zimmer Biomet’s ABLE employee resource group is hosting a Juneteenth celebration on Saturday, June 11. It will be 6-8 p.m. at Center Lake Pavilion, 119 E. Canal St., Warsaw. Speakers at the event include David Neff, Joe Banks, Lakesha Green and...
WARSAW, IN
inkfreenews.com

Area Police Reports

Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incidents:. 9:10 p.m. Thursday, June 9, 7800 block North CR 900W, Etna Green. Angela M. Menzie reported the theft of a vehicle. Value: $5,000. 7:15 p.m. Wednesday, June 8, 100 block EMS B59 Lane, Warsaw. Cynthia S. Frederick reported...
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
inkfreenews.com

Martha Wallen

Martha Mae (Shepherd) Wallen, 82, Warsaw, died June 8, 2022. She died peacefully in her home with her husband, Claude E. Wallen, by her side. Martha was born Dec. 29, 1939, in Floyd County, Kentucky, to Alex and Audie Ellen (Reffitt) Shepherd. She attended school in Prestonsburg, Kentucky, until she married Claude on July 15, 1955. Martha and Claude were blessed with the birth of their first and only son, Larry E. Wallen, on May 26, 1956. After his birth, they moved to Warsaw in 1958 where Martha resided with Claude until her death.
WARSAW, IN
inkfreenews.com

Randy Sorrell

Randy J. Sorrell, 54, Marion, died at 10:46 p.m. Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at his home. He was born Sep. 5, 1967. He is survived by his mother, Judy Julian, Marion; sister, Judy (Lewis) Hudson, Marion; and brother, Alex (Kayla) Julian, Wabash. Grandstaff-Hentgen Funeral Service is in charge of arrangements.
MARION, IN
inkfreenews.com

Camp Crosley Is NWTTCC’s June Member Of The Month

Susan Stump, chamber director, The Papers; Jeanna Muller, Camp Crosley; and Paula Miller, chamber director, Paula Miller Farm. In back are Emily Shipley, chamber president, Dixie Haven; Mark Battig, executive director, Camp Crosley; Nick Raines, Camp Crosley; Gwen Fuchs, chamber director, Northwest Bank; and Chris Trowbridge, chamber director, Maverick Promotions. Photo provided by North Webster Tippecanoe Township Chamber of Commerce.
NORTH WEBSTER, IN
inkfreenews.com

Area Accident Reports

Officers with the Warsaw Police Department investigated the following accidents:. 12:32 a.m. Thursday, June 9, 259 Enterprise Drive, Warsaw. Driver: Justin D. Curtis, 45, Yvonna Street, Leesburg. Curtis’ vehicle hit a skid loader bucket head-on. Damage up to $2,500. 5:47 p.m. Wednesday, June 8, 700 W. 300N, Warsaw. Driver:...
WARSAW, IN
inkfreenews.com

Ellen Henney

Ellen Jeannette Henney, 93, Columbia City, died at 10:55 p.m. Monday, June 6, 2022, at Parkview Whitley. She was born Aug. 28, 1928. She married William Henney on Oct. 16, 1949; he survives. She is also children, Bill Henney, Columbia City, Tom (Julie) Henney, Columbia City, Nancy (Kent) Lefever, Angola,...
COLUMBIA CITY, IN
inkfreenews.com

“Boss Baby: Family Business” Being Shown Saturday In Kelly Park

WARSAW — “Boss Baby: Family Business” will be shown as part of Warsaw’s Family Movie Night at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 11, in Kelly Park. Bring lawn chairs or blankets, and gather friends and family for this family-friendly movie outside in Kelly Park, 130 Fawley St., Warsaw, on the “monster” screen.
WARSAW, IN

