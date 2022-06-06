Gabriel Rhodes — PENDING

Verna Schmidlin, 66, Goshen, died Monday, June 6, 2022, at her home. She was born Feb. 15, 1956. She married David Schmidlin on Aug. 16, 1980; he survives. She is also survived by her mother, Alice (Jarvis) Wiskotoni, Punta Gorda, Fla.; her four children, Brent Schmidlin, Warsaw, John (Elizabeth) Schmidlin, Goshen, Amanda Schmidlin, Raeford, N.C. and Corey Schmidlin, Taylors, S.C.; three grandchildren; and her six siblings, Debbie Marvel, Lana (Del Mar) Powers and Carol Rans, all of Punta Gorda, Fla., Alice (Marty) Oltman, Nappanee, and Patsy (Leonard) Brownlee and Joe Wiskotoni, both of South Bend.
