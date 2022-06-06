Gabriel Rhodes — PENDING

Martha Mae (Shepherd) Wallen, 82, Warsaw, died June 8, 2022. She died peacefully in her home with her husband, Claude E. Wallen, by her side. Martha was born Dec. 29, 1939, in Floyd County, Kentucky, to Alex and Audie Ellen (Reffitt) Shepherd. She attended school in Prestonsburg, Kentucky, until she married Claude on July 15, 1955. Martha and Claude were blessed with the birth of their first and only son, Larry E. Wallen, on May 26, 1956. After his birth, they moved to Warsaw in 1958 where Martha resided with Claude until her death.

