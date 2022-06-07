Shelton Jewish Festival’s coming to Huntington Green June 12

After sampling three “amazing” drinks, Lily Kitfield-Vernon knew she had found that “new local spot” within walking distance she’d been waiting for. Kitfield-Vernon ordered those three drinks (an iced mocha, iced green tea, and an iced coffee) at Poppy’s Coffee + Kitchen which opened last week at 374 Whitney Ave.
STAMFORD — The annual Downtown Stamford Farmers Market has found a bigger home. The annual event will move from Prospect Street to Veterans Memorial Park for the Summer 2022 season, according to an announcement from the Downtown Special Services District. The first market of the summer is set for June 11 and will run from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Dale Izzo is now serving her last year as president of the Branford Festival Corporate Board and excited to help bring the three-day festival back to the Town Green from Friday, June 17 through Sunday, June 19, following two years of cancellations due to the pandemic. Photo by (Photo by Pam Johnson/The Sound)
Haven Hot Chicken, which brings Nashville Hot Chicken and “Not Chicken” to the area as one of the first fully dedicated Nashville Hot Chicken concepts in New England, has announced its opening of a second location in Orange, Connecticut. The Grand Opening weekend kicks off on June 18, featuring family friendly activities and giveaways. Located at 550 Boston Post Road, the 1400 square foot location will feature the brand’s signature menu of crispy, crunchy, juicy, spicy, delicious chicken and vegetarian options ranging from Country (not spicy) to Haven (extremely spicy), along with their beloved fries, sides and seasonal limited-time offerings.
After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Assumption Greek Orthodox Church in Danbury will host its 41st Greek Experience Festival this weekend. Hosted on the church grounds on Clapboard Ridge Road from Friday to Sunday, the...
Two Connecticut restaurants' lobster rolls are on a list of the country's best, sharing space with entries from Maine, Massachusetts, Rhode Island — and well beyond New England. In a feature published on MSN, food website Gourmandize shared...
WATERFORD — After two years of hearing live, amplified outdoor music coming from Filomena's Restaurant, a group of neighbors appealed the town's decision to allow the restaurant another summer of outdoor entertainment, which they said has disturbed the quiet enjoyment of their homes. But the Zoning Board...
West Haven announced Thursday it is moving its annual fireworks display from July 2 to Labor Day weekend. Mayor Nancy Rossi said moving the date will allow for "more of a local flavor." The fireworks will now launch from Bradley Point at 8 p.m. on Saturday, September 3, according to...
In a casual conversation this past weekend, my ride or die asked me if I ever heard of a book called A Treasure’s Trove, she recalled fondly that it was an awesome book that literally had, hidden within its pages, the location of 14 secret treasures that were strewn throughout parks in the United States. It sounded pretty fascinating to me in an "Indiana Jones" kinda way, so I checked my browser and found out this amazing story actually has Danbury ties.
MILFORD, Conn. — A Connecticut dog is in the running for the 2022 American Humane Hero Dog award!. In 2010, Jeffrey was rescued just hours before he was set to be euthanized at Manhattan's Animal Care & Control. Jeffrey now lives a full life in Milford with his new...
WPCNR PLAYLAND TODAY. By John F. Bailey, June 8, 2022:. 24 hours from now Standard Amusements is scheduled to open Playland at 10:00 A.M. and closing at 3 P.M. On Friday Saturday and Sunday this weekend the new Playland opens at noon and closes at 10P.M. Next Week Playland will be open from 4 to 10 P.M. each evening on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and resume 12 to 10 P.M. hours on Friday. Admission information are at the bottom of the Pre-opening pictures shot by WPNCR yesterday.
Long story short, ice cream is delicious. It’s so delicious, in fact, that there is an entire nursery rhyme dedicated to shrieking in joy at the sight of its creamy goodness. Here in Connecticut, there are a number of local creameries that make delicious ice cream, frozen yogurt and...
Power is out in downtown Waterbury, according to Mayor Neil O'Leary. He posted on Facebook that there is an underground transformer fire between Exchange Place and Phoenix Avenue. Eversource is reporting 182 power outages in Waterbury as of 3:15 p.m.
The 2022 Candlewood Lake's Illuminated Boat Parade is back and scheduled for Friday evening, July 15, and it's an amazing sight to behold. The rain date is Saturday, July 16. Check out my photo gallery, which features boat parade highlights from 2019 and 2021. New Fairfield's 2022 Candlewood Lake Boat...
NORWALK, Conn. — A celebratory mood marked Monday’s Common Council meeting as members unanimously green-lighted a $14 million purchase of land for a South Norwalk neighborhood school. “This is a significant milestone in the City’s efforts to bring a much-needed school back to South Norwalk, efforts that have...
So after visiting the Van Vleck House and Gardens, I wanted a good scoop of ice cream. I decided to visit Applegate Farms in Montclair, which has been serving ice cream since 1848. When I pulled up the place was packed! Which is usually a good sign that it’s worth eating there.
It is no secret that Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim treasures his sacred cows. It is generally accepted and fairly well known that “sacred cow” is an expression used to refer to an individual or a group of individuals within an institution who cannot be criticized, censured or touched in any way, without incurring the wrath of a powerful entity within the institution.
