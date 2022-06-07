ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Empowering the Pride Community

By SoFlaNights.com
 5 days ago

Tuesday, June 7, 6pm-8pm – Bulla Gastrobar at The Falls, 8870 SW 136th St, Miami. Join Buxani Counseling, alongside the...

Global Wellness Day 2022

Saturday, June 11, 8am-11am – The Westin Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort, 321 N Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd, Fort Lauderdale. The Westin Fort Lauderdale Beach and Spa invites hotel guests and local wellness fans to celebrate Global Wellness Day (GWD) with a carefully curated program of exercise and education. Supporters are encouraged to show up in bright pink and embrace the GWD theme: #ThinkMagenta — a reminder to us all that living well begins in the mind; that no matter what is happening and despite any negativity in the world, we can always find a way to choose joy. There will be opportunities to move via yoga, partake in a beachside spin class and attend discussions on mental and physical health, as well as enjoy relaxation stations, product sampling and skincare demonstrations.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
Wynwood Pride 2022

June 10 – 12, 12pm – RC Cola Plant located at 550 NW 24th St, Miami Wynwood Arts District. With the “Music Festival” set for June 10th and 11th at RC Cola Plant and activations during the “Neighborhood Takeover” on the 12th, all supporters and community members are invited to celebrate Miami’s colorful diversity for a truly intergenerational and intersectional experience. With the main event taking place at the iconic RC Cola pant in Wynwood, this year’s event promises to be nothing less than spectacular.
MIAMI, FL
Oakland Park Summer Nights Concert Series

Friday, June 10, 6pm-10pm – Jaco Pastorius Park, 4000 North Dixie Highway, Oakland Park. Join your friends and neighbors this summer at the Jaco Pastorius Park and enjoy Summer Nights Concert Series all summer long! Summer Nights – Oakland Park Pride is a free, family-friendly event celebrating the LGBTQ+ as an integral part of our community. The event will be a dance party with food trucks, cash bars, live entertainment and kids’ activities.
OAKLAND PARK, FL
World Ocean Day 2022

Saturday, June 11, 8:30am-3pm – B Ocean Resort Fort Lauderdale, 1140 Seabreeze Boulevard, Fort Lauderdale. Fort Lauderdale community is invited to get together and keep our beaches clean! World Oceans Month 2nd Anniversary Beach Cleanup & B Ocean Resort Sustainable Bash hosted at B Ocean Resort! This is an eco-event partnership with FRASER, YO Synergy, The B Ocean Resort, and MMX, Twenty6North Productions and local ocean allies for an upcoming Beach Bash in support of Broward County Sea Turtle Protection Program preserving sea turtle habitats as we move into hatchling season.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL

