San Diego, CA

Mets play the Padres after Escobar hit for the cycle

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

New York Mets (38-19, first in the NL East) vs. San Diego Padres (33-22, second in the NL West)

San Diego; Tuesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Taijuan Walker (3-1, 2.88 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 21 strikeouts); Padres: Yu Darvish (4-3, 4.03 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 48 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -126, Mets +107; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets meet the San Diego Padres after Eduardo Escobar hit for the cycle against the Padres on Monday.

San Diego has a 33-22 record overall and a 13-11 record at home. The Padres have the 10th-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .310.

New York has gone 19-11 on the road and 38-19 overall. Mets hitters have a collective .337 on-base percentage, the best percentage in the NL.

The teams match up Tuesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Manny Machado has nine home runs, 25 walks and 32 RBI while hitting .327 for the Padres. Jurickson Profar is 16-for-44 with three doubles, a home run and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

Jeff McNeil is sixth on the Mets with a .314 batting average, and has 14 doubles, a triple, three home runs, 15 walks and 27 RBI. Escobar is 13-for-43 with three home runs and 12 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 4-6, .237 batting average, 3.74 ERA, outscored by one run

Mets: 8-2, .293 batting average, 2.80 ERA, outscored opponents by 35 runs

INJURIES: Padres: Wil Myers: 10-Day IL (knee), Pierce Johnson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Beaty: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (forearm), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 60-Day IL (wrist), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

Mets: Travis Jankowski: 10-Day IL (hand), Sean Reid-Foley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Max Scherzer: 15-Day IL (oblique), Trevor May: 60-Day IL (tricep), Tylor Megill: 15-Day IL (lat), James McCann: 10-Day IL (hamate), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (shoulder), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Lucchesi: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

FOX Sports

Padres and Mets meet to determine series winner

LINE: Padres -117, Mets -102; over/under is 7 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres and New York Mets meet on Wednesday with the winner claiming the three-game series. San Diego is 34-22 overall and 14-11 in home games. The Padres are 21-6 in games when they record at least eight hits.
SAN DIEGO, CA
ESPN

San Francisco Giants send struggling catcher Joey Bart to Triple-A, acquire Austin Wynns from Philadelphia Phillies

The San Francisco Giants optioned struggling catcher Joey Bart to Triple-A Sacramento and acquired catcher Austin Wynns from the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday. Bart, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2008 draft, is hitting just .156 and has an OPS of .596 with 49 strikeouts in 108 plate appearances in his first chance to take over for former MVP and seven-time All-Star Buster Posey, who retired after last season. Bart has hit four home runs this season with seven RBIs.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Austin Nola catching for Padres on Tuesday

San Diego Padres catcher Austin Nola is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the New York Mets. Nola will catch for right-hander Yu Darvish on Tuesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Taijuan Walker and the Mets. Jorge Alfaro returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Nola for 6.8...
SAN DIEGO, CA
97.3 The Fan

Padres defeat Mets 7-0

The Padres bounced back against the Mets with a 7-0 win on Tuesday night, behind 7 shutout innings from Yu Darvish. Jurickson Profar put the Padres on top for good with a first inning solo home run.
SAN DIEGO, CA
ESPN

Darvish dazzles, Profar homers as Padres blank Mets 7-0

SAN DIEGO -- — Yu Darvish efficiently dismantled the best team in the National League. The 35-year-old right-hander held the Mets hitless until the sixth inning and Jurickson Profar launched a leadoff home run to help the San Diego Padres beat New York 7-0 on Tuesday night. Darvish (5-3)...
SAN DIEGO, CA
The Associated Press

Swanson becomes 4th Braves player at arbitration hearing

NEW YORK (AP) — Atlanta shortstop Dansby Swanson became the fourth member of the World Series champion Braves to go to salary arbitration, asking a three-person panel for $10 million on Tuesday while the Braves argued for $9.2 million. A decision by Jeanne Charles, Richard McNeill and Scott Buccheit...
MLB
FOX Sports

White Sox take on the Dodgers with series tied 1-1

LINE: Dodgers -123, White Sox +105; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers play on Thursday with the winner claiming the three-game series. Chicago has gone 12-14 in home games and 26-28 overall. The White Sox are 20-6 in games when they...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Padres starting Sergio Alcantara at third on Wednesday

San Diego Padres infielder Sergio Alcantara is batting ninth in Wednesday's game against the New York Mets. Alcantara will operate third base after Manny Machado was picked as Wednesday's designated hitter, Luke Voit was aligned at first base, and Eric Hosmer was benched. In a matchup against right-hander Chris Bassitt,...
SAN DIEGO, CA
numberfire.com

Thairo Estrada operating third for Giants on Wednesday

San Francisco Giants infielder Thairo Estrada is batting sixth in Wednesday's lineup against the Colorado Rockies. Estrada will start at third base after Evan Longoria was given the night off at home. In a matchup against righty Antonio Senzatela, our models project Estrada to score 9.8 FanDuel points at the...
DENVER, CO
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

