Minneapolis, MN

Twins take on the Yankees after Arraez’s 4-hit game

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

New York Yankees (39-15, first in the AL East) vs. Minnesota Twins (32-24, first in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Tuesday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Jameson Taillon (0-0); Twins: TBD

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins play the New York Yankees after Luis Arraez’s four-hit game on Sunday.

Minnesota has a 17-11 record at home and a 32-24 record overall. The Twins have the ninth-best team ERA in the majors at 3.66.

New York has a 39-15 record overall and a 16-8 record on the road. Yankees pitchers have a collective 2.74 ERA, which leads the majors.

The teams meet Tuesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Arraez has a home run, 24 walks and 13 RBI while hitting .358 for the Twins. Nick Gordon is 8-for-33 with three doubles, a triple, a home run and two RBI over the last 10 games.

DJ LeMahieu has 12 doubles, four home runs and 24 RBI for the Yankees. Aaron Judge is 12-for-38 with four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 4-6, .246 batting average, 4.98 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Yankees: 8-2, .259 batting average, 1.62 ERA, outscored opponents by 34 runs

INJURIES: Twins: Bailey Ober: 15-Day IL (groin), Sonny Gray: 15-Day IL (pectoral), Carlos Correa: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Royce Lewis: 10-Day IL (knee), Danny Coulombe: 15-Day IL (hip), Joe Ryan: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Cody Stashak: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Winder: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Miguel Sano: 60-Day IL (knee), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jhon Romero: 60-Day IL (biceps), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (elbow), Randy Dobnak: 60-Day IL (finger), Kenta Maeda: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Yankees: Chad Green: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Loaisiga: 15-Day IL (right shoulder), Aroldis Chapman: 15-Day IL (achilles), Ben Rortvedt: 60-Day IL (oblique), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Domingo German: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Britton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Yardbarker

Sánchez, Urshela Enjoying Minnesota as Yankees Visit Twins

Shortly after Josh Donaldson hit a walk-off sac fly for the Yankees on Sunday, the third baseman was asked if he had any feelings about returning to Minnesota. Donaldson spent the previous two seasons with the Twins, who host the Yankees between Tuesday and Thursday. Minnesota traded Donaldson to New York shortly before the 2022 season, but the series doesn’t come with any strong emotions for the 36-year-old.
FOX Sports

Yankees vs. Mets: Who wins in MLB's battle for New York?

We’re about a third of the way through the 2022 MLB season, and the two best records in baseball belong to the two teams in New York, New York. Now, we shouldn’t be overly shocked, considering the wealth of talent on the Mets' and Yankees' rosters. But to have them both pacing the league this far into the season feels significant … and begs the question that will surely be debated all summer long in sports bars across all five boroughs: Which of these teams is actually better?
NEW YORK CITY, NY
theScore

Yanks beat Twins despite Cole surrendering career-worst 5 HRs

New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole had arguably the worst start of his career Thursday night against the Minnesota Twins. Cole coughed up a career-worst five homers and allowed seven runs across 2 1/3 innings before getting replaced by Lucas Luetge. The right-hander had previously never allowed more than three homers in a single regular-season game.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FanSided

Twins: Gio Urshela reveals mixed emotions about Yankees trade

While Gio Urshela has had plenty of time to adjust to his time with the Minnesota Twins, the trade away from the Yankees still stings. Urshela said he was initially “confused” with the Yankees decision to trade him, but got over it in a big way with the Twins, who now lead the AL Central. The deal has so far been a win-win for both teams, with Urshela and Sanchez as integral parts of a winning baseball team in Minnesota.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
