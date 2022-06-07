Twins take on the Yankees after Arraez’s 4-hit game

New York Yankees (39-15, first in the AL East) vs. Minnesota Twins (32-24, first in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Tuesday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Jameson Taillon (0-0); Twins: TBD

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins play the New York Yankees after Luis Arraez’s four-hit game on Sunday.

Minnesota has a 17-11 record at home and a 32-24 record overall. The Twins have the ninth-best team ERA in the majors at 3.66.

New York has a 39-15 record overall and a 16-8 record on the road. Yankees pitchers have a collective 2.74 ERA, which leads the majors.

The teams meet Tuesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Arraez has a home run, 24 walks and 13 RBI while hitting .358 for the Twins. Nick Gordon is 8-for-33 with three doubles, a triple, a home run and two RBI over the last 10 games.

DJ LeMahieu has 12 doubles, four home runs and 24 RBI for the Yankees. Aaron Judge is 12-for-38 with four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 4-6, .246 batting average, 4.98 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Yankees: 8-2, .259 batting average, 1.62 ERA, outscored opponents by 34 runs

INJURIES: Twins: Bailey Ober: 15-Day IL (groin), Sonny Gray: 15-Day IL (pectoral), Carlos Correa: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Royce Lewis: 10-Day IL (knee), Danny Coulombe: 15-Day IL (hip), Joe Ryan: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Cody Stashak: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Winder: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Miguel Sano: 60-Day IL (knee), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jhon Romero: 60-Day IL (biceps), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (elbow), Randy Dobnak: 60-Day IL (finger), Kenta Maeda: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Yankees: Chad Green: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Loaisiga: 15-Day IL (right shoulder), Aroldis Chapman: 15-Day IL (achilles), Ben Rortvedt: 60-Day IL (oblique), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Domingo German: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Britton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.