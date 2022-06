EAST HOPE – The city of East Hope has advised residents to boil tap water before drinking after a mainline breakage was discovered Wednesday morning. City officials posted a notice on Facebook Wednesday morning that a water issue had occurred on the west side of town and crews were investigating. Nearly an hour later an advisory was also posted on the Facebook page. Upon investigation, work crews were able to determine it was a mainline break that resulted in a drop of water pressure below 20psi.

HOPE, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO