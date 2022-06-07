Gretchen Joan Ward, 87

NOTICE OF HEARING ON NAME CHANGE (ADULT OR EMANCIPATED MINOR) CASE NO. CV09-22-595 IN THE DISTRICT COURT FOR THE 1ST JUDICIAL DISTRICT FOR THE STATE OF IDAHO, IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF BONNER IN RE: CHRISTOPHER PAUL-CAVANAUGH BAFUS A PETITION TO CHANGE THE NAME OF CHRISTOPHER PAUL-CAVANAUGH BAFUS, NOW RESIDING IN THE CITY OF CLARK FORK, STATE OF IDAHO, HAS BEEN FILED IN THE DISTRICT COURT IN BONNER COUNTY, IDAHO. THE NAME WILL CHANGE TO CHRISTOPHER PAUL CAVANAUGH-BAFUS. THE REASON FOR THE CHANGE IN NAME IS: WANT CAVANAUGH AS LEGAL LAST NAME WITH BAFUS HYPHENATED. CAVANAUGH IS BIOLOGICAL LAST NAME. A HEARING ON THE PETITION IS SCHEDULED FOR 11 O'CLOCK A.M. JUNE 22, 2022 AT THE BONNER COUNTY COURTHOUSE. OBJECTIONS MAY BE FILED BY ANY PERSON WHO CAN SHOW THE COURT A GOOD REASON AGAINST THE NAME CHANGE. DATE: 5-10-22 /S/ CRYSTAL SANBOM CLERK OF THE DISTRICT COURT BCB LEGAL 4196 AD#533499 MAY 20, 27, JUNE 3, 10,2022.

