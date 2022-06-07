Gretchen Joan Ward, 87

Phyllis Frisbie Mott passed away peacefully in Sandpoint, Idaho, on May 26, 2022. She was born April 12, 1928, in Washington, D.C. She was the daughter of J. Bernard Frisbie and Phyllis Knapp Frisbie. Phyllis was a world traveler, loved gardening and, after moving to Sandpoint, often entered her floral and baked goods in the Bonner County Fair.
Gary Joe Bonser, 40, of Sagle, Idaho, passed away unexpectedly in Sandpoint, Idaho, on June 7, 2022. A complete obituary will follow. Family and friends are invited to sign the online guest book at coffeltfuneral.com. Arrangements are under the care of Coffelt Funeral Service.
On May 9, 2022, Leroy Kenneth Syth (brother, father, grandpa, and great-grandpa) caught the 8 o’clock train bound for Heaven to be reunited with his beautiful wife Sandy. Leroy was born on April 27, 1941, in Sidney, Montana. He was the oldest of five children born to Kenneth and Marie Syth. Soon after, the family moved to Clark Fork, Idaho, where Leroy grew up and attended school.
Janet Louise Merrill, PhD., passed away on Sunday, May 29, 2022, in Sandpoint, Idaho, at the age of 93. Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 25, 2022, at the First Lutheran Church in Sandpoint with Pastor Steve Neuder officiating. Janet was born on March 16,...
It has been decades since a train car could be seen on tracks parallel to the Spokane River, but thanks to the tireless efforts of two long-time North Idaho residents, history has made a comeback. Those boating along the river near Blackwell Island, using the Centennial Trail near Northwest Boulevard,...
NOTICE OF HEARING ON NAME CHANGE (ADULT OR EMANCIPATED MINOR) CASE NO. CV09-22-595 IN THE DISTRICT COURT FOR THE 1ST JUDICIAL DISTRICT FOR THE STATE OF IDAHO, IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF BONNER IN RE: CHRISTOPHER PAUL-CAVANAUGH BAFUS A PETITION TO CHANGE THE NAME OF CHRISTOPHER PAUL-CAVANAUGH BAFUS, NOW RESIDING IN THE CITY OF CLARK FORK, STATE OF IDAHO, HAS BEEN FILED IN THE DISTRICT COURT IN BONNER COUNTY, IDAHO. THE NAME WILL CHANGE TO CHRISTOPHER PAUL CAVANAUGH-BAFUS. THE REASON FOR THE CHANGE IN NAME IS: WANT CAVANAUGH AS LEGAL LAST NAME WITH BAFUS HYPHENATED. CAVANAUGH IS BIOLOGICAL LAST NAME. A HEARING ON THE PETITION IS SCHEDULED FOR 11 O'CLOCK A.M. JUNE 22, 2022 AT THE BONNER COUNTY COURTHOUSE. OBJECTIONS MAY BE FILED BY ANY PERSON WHO CAN SHOW THE COURT A GOOD REASON AGAINST THE NAME CHANGE. DATE: 5-10-22 /S/ CRYSTAL SANBOM CLERK OF THE DISTRICT COURT BCB LEGAL 4196 AD#533499 MAY 20, 27, JUNE 3, 10,2022.
With Lake Pend Oreille’s level near elevation 2065, lakeshore residents are acting to protect shorelines and docks. Boathouses, docks and summer cottages on Bottle Bay’s east shore are endangered and many docks are submerged. Water has begun covering the road at Kamloops Anchorage at Garfield Bay and a plane hangar at Dr. Forrest Bird’s complex at Glengary Bay had water over the floor Tuesday. It is anticipated the lake level will peak by the end of the week.
SANDPOINT — In an effort to further Schweitzer’s commitment to helping local non-profits and the community, the resort is offering $10 lift tickets on Sunday, June 19 with all proceeds going to Bonner County Human Rights Task Force. “For several years, we hosted our 7B Sunday event, introducing...
SANDPOINT — Like other rural western communities, Bonner County is caught in the crosshairs of a severe housing shortage and a lack of affordable housing. A panel discussion to explore innovative solutions to the community's housing crisis is being held today. "There are many solutions for our housing issues,...
SANDPOINT – The hard work has paid for two seniors at Sandpoint High School as they graduate with high honors as valedictorian and salutatorian. Anna Auld said while it is an honor to be named valedictorian the excitement she feels comes second to graduating in general and going off to college in the fall.
Editor’s note: Some calls do not list numbered locations or other location details because that information was not listed on the log provided by Bonner Dispatch. Report of an unknown-injury collision reported in the area of Spirit Lake Cutoff Road and Polonium Way in Priest River at 5:37 a.m.
HAUSER — Local law enforcement is searching for answers after a mysterious car crash Tuesday night. The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a possible traffic collision near Hauser Lake that may have caused a vehicle to go into the water. Deputies reportedly located a vehicle...
COEUR D’ALENE — For a limited time, North Idaho State Fair-goers will have the option to purchase a Golden Ticket for lifetime admission to the largest fair in North Idaho. All proceeds from Golden Ticket sales will go to funding a new, much-needed Livestock Building at the Kootenai County Fairgrounds.
SANDPOINT Bonner County Sheriff's officials have identified the individual whose body was found at City Beach Tuesday morning as Gary Bonser, 40, of Sagle. Sandpoint Police responded to a report at 11:36 a.m. on Tuesday of a juvenile fishing off the pier at Sandpoint City Beach who had hooked onto the clothing of a deceased male adult, located about 15 feet off the end of the Statue of Liberty pier.
CLARK FORK — The community gathered to celebrate Clark Fork High School’s graduates, sending them into the future with advice, laughter and best wishes. With less than 25 students graduating, the CFHS football still turned into a standing room only, as family members and the community came together to send off the Class of 2022.
Bank CDA, Lucky Friday/Hecla Mining Company, Best Blinds, Radio Brewing, Watts Appliance, Black Sheep Sporting Goods, and McDonald's. In this episode of the North Idaho Now Podcast, Chanse Watson and Molly Roberts take you through the latest news coming out of the Coeur d'Alene/Post Falls Press, the Bonner County Daily Bee, the Shoshone News-Press, from June 4-7.
SPIRIT LAKE — The city of Spirit Lake is considering a number of new fees and increasing current ones as well. A public hearing is set for 6:30 p.m. June 14 at Spirit Lake City Hall. According to the resolution, the "Council has determined that the revised fees included...
The North Idaho College board of trustees has scheduled special meetings to conduct interviews with final candidates for the president of North Idaho College. The interviews will take place as scheduled below in the Edminster Student Union Building, Driftwood Bay Room. • Thursday, June 9 at 4 p.m. with Dr....
