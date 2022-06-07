ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Clean-up from April tornadoes ongoing in northern Iowa

By Alex Jirgens
KIMT
 3 days ago

MASON CITY, Iowa - It's been nearly two months since tornadoes brought devastation to both sides of the Iowa-Minnesota state line. But for some property owners in hard hit areas, there is still a bit left to clean up. The old Rose Bowl building on U.S. Highway 65, which...

www.kimt.com

KIMT

Looking ahead to a warm weekend, but there is a chance for storms.

Looking ahead to the upcoming weekend, warm temperatures are expected as highs will be in the 70s on Saturday and Sunday, and a few of us may even reach the lower 80s. A mix of clouds and sunshine are expected through the weekend, but there will be the chance for a few showers and storms Saturday afternoon and into Saturday night, especially across southern Minnesota and into Wisconsin. It's something our team will be watching for the weekend.
MINNESOTA STATE
KIMT

A good week to get on the water for National Fishing and Boating Week

ROCHESTER, Minn. - It's national fishing and boating week! And you don't have to look far here in Minnesota to see people celebrating accordingly. There are over 160 species of fish found in the state of Minnesota, according to the Minnesota DNR. Some popular fishing places to fish around Rochester are Foster-Arend Park, Cascade Lake, and Silver Creek Reservoir.
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Scattered showers and storms developing Tuesday Night

Clouds will be on the increase Tuesday evening ahead of a small system that will kick off some showers and thunderstorms across North Iowa and southern Minnesota after Midnight. No severe weather is expected, but some heavy downpours will be possible, especially near and east of Highway 63. The area with the greatest chance for rain is along and south of I-90, and some areas will pick up over 0.25". This rain is expected to gradually clear out early Wednesday morning, allowing some sunshine through the day.
MINNESOTA STATE
KIMT

Minnesota meteorologist takes home $75K on "Jeopardy!"

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A Minnesota meteorologist has won more than $75,000 over three days on “Jeopardy!”. The St. Paul Pioneer Press reports that Eric Ahasic took home his biggest haul on Wednesday with $35,600 to bring his total winnings to $75,600. He earned $5,000 in Wednesday's Final Jeopardy! segment, which posed this answer: “A participant in this 1773 event recalled, ‘Some of our numbers jumped into the hold … I never labored harder in my life.’”
SAINT PAUL, MN
KIMT

Man killed in southern Minnesota motorcycle crash

EAGLE LAKE, Minn. – A motorcycle rider is dead after crashing in southern Minnesota. The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says it happened around 9:20 pm Wednesday on 211th Street between 598th Avenue and 602nd Avenue. Citizens called 911 after finding an unresponsive motorcycle rider on the south...
EAGLE LAKE, MN
KIMT

Firearm safety in Minnesota: Here's what the DNR teaches

KIMT NEWS 3 - Minnesota Democrats at the state capitol are renewing efforts to expand background checks and enact a 'red flag' law in response to the fatal shootings in Buffalo, Uvalde, Ames, and elsewhere in the past few weeks. The 'red flag law' would allow the courts to take...
MINNESOTA STATE
KIMT

Man arrested in Minnesota in Alabama slaying

SELMA, Ala. (AP) — Authorities say a man wanted in a gunshot killing that occurred last year in Alabama has been arrested in Minnesota. Police in the west Alabama city of Selma say 18-year-old Javontae Mitchell was captured last week near the Canadian border by federal marshals. Mitchell was sought in the killing of 26-year-old Taquon Fikes. Fikes was found lying unresponsive in the backyard of a house a year ago. Police say he was killed in a fight. Court records weren't immediately available to show whether Mitchell had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.
ALABAMA STATE
KIMT

Democrat DeJear faces challenge to unseat Iowa Gov. Reynolds

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — After running unopposed in Iowa’s primary election, Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds holds a huge fundraising edge over Democrat Deidre DeJear in a state that has become increasingly friendly to conservative candidates. DeJear, a 36-year-old businesswoman who also faced no primary opposition, is seeking to become the first Democrat elected governor of Iowa in 16 years. She will face a tough challenger in Reynolds, whose campaign has raised eight-times more money than the Democrat as she seeks a second full term. The fall campaign became official after polls closed in the state at 8 p.m. CT. Since becoming governor, Reynolds has ticked through a long list of conservative accomplishments.
IOWA STATE
KIMT

Iowa Democrat Franken will face Grassley in Senate race

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A retired Navy admiral, Democrat Mike Franken, will challenge Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley’s reelection this fall after winning his party’s nomination over two competitors. Franken beat former congresswoman Abby Finkenauer and physician Glenn Hurst on Tuesday to earn the right to run against Grassley. The veteran Republican is seeking an eighth Senate term. Franken’s primary win is something of a surprise, given Finkenauer was better known throughout the state. Her 2018 victory over a Republican congressman made her the second-youngest woman elected to Congress. Grassley won the Republican nomination over a state legislator and lawyer from Sioux City, Jim Carlin.
IOWA STATE
KIMT

Man accused of killing Wisconsin judge dies in hospital

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A man accused of killing a retired Wisconsin judge and who had a list in his vehicle that included prominent national political figures has died. Authorities say 56-year-old Douglas Uhde shot former Juneau County Circuit Judge John Roemer in Roemer’s New Lisbon home on Friday before shooting himself. He was taken to a hospital and placed on life support. The Wisconsin Department of Justice says Uhde was declared brain-dead on Saturday. His body was on life support until Tuesday to allow for organ donation. Roemer sentenced Uhde to six years in prison in a 2001 burglary case. Uhde had a list of potential targets that included Roemer, Wisconsin's governor, Michigan's governor and U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, according to an Associated Press source.
NEW LISBON, WI
KIMT

'Honoring Our PACT Act' set to pass the U.S senate

ROCHESTER, Minn.-U.S Sen. Tina Smith hailed a bipartisan bill known as 'Honoring Our PACT Act,' which is set to clear the senate. Smith said the bill would eliminate 'bureaucratic red tape' for veterans seeking medical treatment for conditions caused by burn pits, Agent Orange, nuclear waste and more toxic chemicals during their military service.
MINNESOTA STATE
KIMT

'Hero Pay' applications now open for more than 600,000 eligible Minnesotans

ROCHESTER, Minn.-The long awaited 'Hero Pay' applications are now open for roughly 667,000 eligible Minnesotans. The Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry said applicants could be rewarded with a one time payment of $750 dollars for single filers and $1,500 for married filers. KIMT spoke with one eligible Minnesotan, Shane...
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Minnesotans can now sign up for Hero Pay

Minnesotans can now apply for Hero Pay. The statewide initiative began Wednesday, and eligible workers have 45 days to apply for bonus pay. The application is expected to stay open through July 22. Each eligible applicant accepted for Frontline Worker Pay will receive an equal payment of no more than...
MINNESOTA STATE

