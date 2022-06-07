ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Cisco Systems Stock is Enroute Higher

By Jea Yu
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 3 days ago

Network communications giant Cisco Systems (NASDAQ: CSCO) stock has finally been selling off despite strong top and bottom line growth. The networking leader gained solid traction with its 400 gig solutions. Solid demand was spread across most if its portfolio including SP routing, wireless, security , switching and SD WAN. The Company experienced supply chain disruption related to components in addition to inflationary pressures in the quarter. The Russian Ukraine conflict prompted the company to cease operations in Russia and Belarus in addition to the China COVID lockdowns, which all lent to critical component shortages. All resulted in an earnings shortfall and lowered guidance . However, this hasn’t deterred demand as evidenced by building up over $15 billion in product backlog, up 130% from last year, as product ARR and RPO rose double-digits. The Company implemented many initiatives including price rises to mitigate inflationary headwinds which should be more evident in the next fiscal year. Cisco shares trade at 13.6X forward earnings with a 3.3% dividend yield. Prudent investors looking for exposure in a networking leader to buy on the dips can watch for opportunistic pullbacks in shares of Cisco.

Q3 Fiscal 2022 Earnings Release

On May 18, 2022, Cisco reported its fiscal Q3 2022 results for the quarter ending April 2022. The Company reported earnings-per-share (EPS) of $0.87 versus consensus analyst estimates for $0.86, a $0.01 beat. Revenues rose 0.2% year-over-year (YoY) to $12.84 billion, missing analyst estimates for $13.34 billion. Non-GAAP margins were 34.7% versus prior guidance of $32.5% to 33.5%. Cisco CEO Chuck Robbins commented, "We continued to see solid demand for our technologies and our business transformation is progressing well. While Covid lockdowns in China and the war in Ukraine impacted our revenue in the quarter, the fundamental drivers across our business are strong and we remain confident in the long term. We delivered healthy earnings despite unanticipated disruptions through strong pricing and disciplined spend management." Cisco CFO Scott Herren added, "Our product backlog is well over $15 billion and product ARR and RPO (remaining performance obligations) again grew double digits. The continued progress in our business model transformation reflects the success of our strategy and underpins our long-term confidence."

Downside Guidance

Cisco issued downside fiscal Q4 2022 EPS guidance in the range of $0.76 to $0.84 versus $0.92 consensus analyst estimates. The Company expects a (-5.5%) to (-1%) decline in revenues to come in between $12.4 billion to $13 billion versus $13.87 billion analyst estimates.

Conference Call Takeaways

CEO Robbins started off pointing out the factors leading to its shortfall and lowered guidance including supply chain disruptions of critical components in addition to China COVID lockdowns and the Russian Ukraine conflict. This prevented the Company from shipping products at originally anticipated levels in the quarter. He believes the top line moving forward will be largely dependent on supply rather than demand, which is still robust. The Company is taking actions to mitigate the damage which Cisco should see the benefits of next year. He emphasized, “The fundamental drivers across our business are strong. While we are facing some short-term challenges, it does not change our long-term outlook, our alignment to our customers' most critical challenges or our belief in the tremendous opportunities in front of us.” The backlog rose 131% YoY and up 10% sequentially to record levels above $15 billion. Cisco ended the quarter with over $30 billion in RPO.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KL4bj_0g2nA5n500

CSCO Opportunistic Pullback Levels

Using the rifle charts on the weekly and daily frames provides a precision view of the landscape for CSCO stock. The weekly rifle chart peaked near the $50.46 Fibonacci (fib) level before collapsing on the fiscal Q3 2022 earnings reaction. The weekly 200-period moving average (MA) was broken at $49.17. The weekly 5-period MA continues to fall at $46.57 but shares made a near-term bottom near the $41.18 fib to stage a rally. The weekly market structure low (MSL) buy triggers on the $45.64 breakout. The weekly lower Bollinger Bands (BBs) at $41.66. The weekly stochastic coiled back towards the critical 20-band. The daily rifle chart is a make or break as the 5-period MA at $45.42 and 15-period MA at $45.69 form a tightening channel at of the breakout or inverse pup breakdown. The daily lower BBs sit at $39.71 and 50-period MA at $50.26. The daily stochastic is slowing down under the 50-band. Prudent investors can look for opportunistic pullback levels at the $43.94 fib, $43.58 fib, $42.49 fib, $41.61 fib, $41.18 fib, $40.61 fib, $39.31 fib, $37.83 fib, and the $36.67 fib level. Upside trajectories range from the $50.49 fib up towards the $57.40 fib level.

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

1 Nasdaq Stock Down 80% That May Finally Be Worth Buying

Bandwidth recently delivered better-than-expected results that encouraged management to lift its full-year guidance. The demand for Bandwidth's contact center solutions is growing, and its growth is expected to gain momentum. The stock's cheap valuation makes it an enticing bet right now. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Tech Sell-Off: 1 Nasdaq Stock Down 60% to Buy Before It Starts Soaring

The company has navigated the supply chain challenges admirably so far and has been clocking impressive growth. Ambarella's cheap valuation and the booming demand for its computer vision chips should help it regain its mojo. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chuck Robbins
MarketRealist

Get Greedy and Buy These Tech Stocks in June as Others Get Fearful

One of Warren Buffett’s favorite quotes says “get greedy when others are fearful.” While there has been a general sense of pessimism in U.S. stock markets, sentiments towards tech stocks have been especially subdued. What are the best tech stocks that you can buy in June before an eventual recovery in U.S. stock markets?
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Dow Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in June

Although stock market corrections can be scary, history shows they're the perfect time to put your money to work. These three Dow stocks offer the ideal blend of growth, value, and potential income for long-term investors. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
STOCKS
TheStreet

Elon Musk Sounds The Alarm About China

Elon Musk knows he has become the most influential chief executive officer in the world. With this new power, he now uses his Twitter account, which has more than 96.8 million followers, to share the issues that interest and concern him. The billionaire entrepreneur sees no limit to the subjects...
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cisco Systems Stock#Csco#Company#Russian#Rpo
freightwaves.com

US import demand is dropping off a cliff

The latest ocean container bookings data reveals that despite the strong levels of inbound cargo during the first five months of 2022, import demand is not just softening — it’s dropping off a cliff. Because capacity on the trans-Pacific has remained relatively stable, Drewry’s container spot rates from China to the West Coast have plunged 41% month-over-month to $9,630.
INDUSTRY
Motley Fool

If You Own This Stock, It's Time to Buy More

Inflation is a headwind that all food companies face today, including Hormel. Hormel is dealing with the avian flu, which caused a big stock sell-off after it reported earnings. The company's yield is toward the high end of its historical range, and investors should probably be adding to positions here.
STOCKS
CNBC

Jim Cramer says to buy the dip in oil stocks, stay away from everything else

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday said the only stocks investors should be buying the dip on are oil names. "I want to be kind to this market and tell you it's the same old buy the dips game plan. But in reality, the only dip that can be bought right now, at least, is the dip in oil," the "Mad Money" host said.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Cisco
Country
China
Motley Fool

Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 of the Safest Stocks on the Planet to Buy Right Now

Despite being scary, stock corrections and bear markets often resolve quickly. These highly profitable companies have a rich history of delivering for their shareholders. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
deseret.com

The flailing solar industry and what Biden wants to do about it

A Biden administration investigation this spring into potential trade violations involving China threw the domestic solar industry into chaos, leading to hundreds of stalled or canceled projects across the nation. Now, President Joe Biden issued an executive order Monday to lean on the Defense Production Act to accelerate domestic production...
UTAH STATE
Benzinga

Executives Sell More Than $61M Of 4 Stocks

US crude oil futures traded higher this morning on Wednesday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

7 Best Dow Jones Stocks To Buy

During periods of stock market volatility and economic uncertainty, it's reasonable for investors to want to take a more defensive approach with their portfolios. Reliable, dependable and predictable blue-chip stocks with solid balance sheets and profitable businesses can be excellent safe havens during market pullbacks and reward investors with significant long-term upside during economic recoveries.
STOCKS
Reuters

US STOCKS-Futures slip on worries over rising inflation and rate hikes

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.) * Futures down: Dow 0.52%, S&P 0.62%, Nasdaq 0.85%. June 7 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures slipped on Tuesday on concerns over risks from rising inflation and the Federal Reserve’s plan to further raise interest rates, while Kohl’s Corp rose on news about a potential sale.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Insiders Buy More Than $3M Of 3 Penny Stocks

US stock futures traded lower this morning on Tuesday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

48K+
Followers
17K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy