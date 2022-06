Once upon a time, in a quiet, hilly corner of University Park, across the street from Dallas Country Club, sat what appeared to be a castle. The lush front lawn was dotted with live oaks and red oaks, Japanese maple and ash. There was a bridge over a creek, and if you peer through the trees, you’d spot a turret. It looks like something out of a Grimm’s fairytale, and it’s actually for sale.

DALLAS, TX ・ 18 HOURS AGO